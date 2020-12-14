Iris San Miguel of Chalan Pago had to pause her work as a real estate agent when the government ordered real estate businesses to temporarily stop operating.

The lost work hours since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions made her eligible to receive federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

But she's well aware PUA is temporary until she gets back on her feet, so she didn't stop looking for a way to make a living.

"I started making online stores," she said.

Not only was she able to supplement the household income, she also got to work from home and take care of her children.

"The pandemic made it hard for me to work because I had to stay home and care for my kids," she said. "I could only work when a babysitter was available and that made things hard for me."

Building a business with less than $100

Months later, San Miguel finished writing a book, inspired by the online stores she built amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her self-published book, "Build Your Online Store In 1 Day With Less Than $100," came out Dec. 9.

It is currently available for sale on Amazon and she hopes in the near future a store on Guam can carry the book on its shelves.

"The inspiration behind this book was that I actually started making money off my online stores," San Miguel told The Guam Daily Post.

Soon, her friends and family asked her how to do what she was doing.

"I could not sit down with each and every one of them and explain the process, so I started writing this book in hopes that it would help more people who are affected by this pandemic and want to make some money from anywhere in the world," she said.

Her book is especially helpful to many on Guam who are still out of a job, still furloughed, or still having their work hours cut.

"You can sell whatever you'd like on the online store that I teach to build because I provide the information of the supplier who has thousands and possibly millions of different products that you can add to your store," she said. "When you build your store and choose which products that you want to sell from the supplier, you do not need to purchase any products to sell."

One only needs to purchase the product after the customer buys from the online store, and the supplier will ship it directly to the customer "so you don't have to be shipping anything out, either."

"It's fairly easy to do," she said.

Overcoming challenges

San Miguel is one of Guam's estimated 27,000 private sector workers who filed individual PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation claims, fewer than the 38,000 initially anticipated.

The unemployment assistance, which the Guam Department of Labor administers, ends after 39 weeks.

The last day covered by PUA is Dec. 26, unless Congress extends the program or comes up with a new one.

San Miguel is no longer receiving PUA, but for a time it provided a safe cushion for her family, and for that she said she's thankful.

"I have overcome my challenges by learning how to master making online stores and investing my money so that my money works for me, which allows me to stay home with my kids," she said. "But I really do love to sell, so no matter what happens, I will always be selling real estate."

'Be blessed and humble'

Mari Balilo, of Dededo, said the COVID-19 pandemic reduced her work hours at Foody's to a point where she became eligible to receive PUA.

Most days, she works five or six hours.

"Next week will be my last week for PUA," she said.

Without the unemployment benefit, it will be harder to make ends meet, so Balilo has been trying to get as many work hours as she can.

"I take extra shifts or cover the ones who call out," she said.

She's hoping work hours will soon get back to normal.

"Be blessed and humble with what God has given us," she said. "There's a lot of people being a 'Karen.'"

'I had to be strong for my kids'

Tammi Borja, 34, had just given birth when the pandemic hit but she wasn't able to go back to work until May because of the temporary business closures, she said.

But a month later, she said, the company let her go because she wasn't able to go back to work when her newborn got sick. She was then disqualified from PUA.

Instead of giving up, she said she started working some online jobs and when she heard Taco Bell was hiring, she gave it a shot.

"Even though it's little hours, it's still better than not having a job," she said.

At times she thinks of staying home until COVID-19 has run its course.

"But with my other half just working, and us having kids, I always felt like I needed to bring in some income also," she said. "It would take a load off his shoulders."

She's thankful there's PUA to help her family. But even with that, the bills kept piling up.

"There were times I would wake up and pray our water or power doesn't go out," she said.

Having a newborn is an added challenge.

"At times, I wanted to break down and just cry but I had to be strong for my kids," she said.

Determination and prayers help a whole lot, she said.

"Always keep your faith strong. God will never fail you. That's what kept me going at any bad time in my life," she said. "You've got to go through the storm to cherish the rainbow."

Thankful, relieved

Kelaiah Ulloa said she's thankful that weeks after her PUA ended, she recently got back to work at Doc's Day Care & Preschool in Barrigada.

"I've been out of work for 10 months and they still held my position in the day care," she said.

She said she's also "blessed" because the employer has been "very understanding and willing to work with their employees who either have to quarantine due to the virus or have family matters."

During the time she was out of work, Ulloa was receiving PUA.

"The PUA did help out with family needs but it wasn't enough for much," she said. But still, it was better than not having any help at all.

Ulloa was hoping that the weekly Lost Wages Assistance would be $400, instead of $300, to be able to cover more household bills such as rent, car payments, kids' necessities and phone bills.

"It's hard, but now that I'm back at work I feel relieved," she said.

It's best to try finding a job, Ulloa said.

"It feels good to make my own money instead of waiting so long for (unemployment aid) to come in," she said.