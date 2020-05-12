By Monday afternoon, several police officers had arrived at the Guam Federation of Teachers building in Mangilao. Some wore plain clothes and others arrived in uniform, but there was no investigation or other police business to be done – these officers came to sign some paperwork.

They had joined nearly three dozen other government of Guam employees, from firefighters to nurses, who had authorized union attorneys to pursue action on their behalf to recover lost wages.

By the day's end, 60 employees had signed up for the lawsuit.

Whispers of legal action had been brewing from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as labor issues began to surface, but were amplified following the governor's veto of Bill 326-35. That measure would have adopted the governor's COVID-19 differential pay tiers into law as well as specify that essential employees were entitled to double pay on top of the local government's differential pay. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero argued double pay would have been too costly.

"You cannot change the rules in the middle of the game," said one police officer who spoke to The Guam Daily Post on condition of anonymity. "Just because you don't have the money to pay for it doesn't mean you're not supposed to. You're still obligated to do so. ... It's the law. That's why they're there."

Personnel rules state essential employees are entitled to double pay or compensatory leave credits during an emergency for the hours worked while their facility is closed and other employees are on excused leave.

The governor's office and local lawmakers are treating the matter as "political ping pong," wherein no one is willing to accept responsibility for what needs to be done, according to the officer. Meanwhile, management at the Guam Police Department has said nothing about the issue, he added.

"We don't know what his stance is," the officer said, referring to Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has warned that she would be forced to begin the furlough process should her veto be overridden and Bill 326 become law. The people furloughed would likely be new hires – the backbone of the police department, the officer acknowledged. So you pay when you can, he added.

"If you can't do it now, then ultimately, yeah, but just don't say no," the officer said.

There's disagreement on whether the rules even apply in this case. Department of Administration Director Edward Birn, in response to inquiries from Sen. Joe San Agustin, stated that facilities were not closed and other employees were not placed on leave. Therefore, the double pay rule does not apply, according to Birn. Because of this determination, the governor devised differential hazard pay for varying risk levels for people potentially exposed to COVID-19, he added.

Among the autonomous agencies, the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority are adhering to the double pay rule. For everyone else, including nurses, it appears they've only recently begun receiving differential pay.

Some differential paychecks cut

Birn told the Post that some differential paychecks were cut Friday afternoon. He is unsure whether each nurse received pay, as DOA is still processing time records. About $1.1 million in differential pay was paid last Friday. The delay for those who are still owed differential pay was caused by late submission of time sheets or incomplete information, according to Birn.

About $104,000 in differential had been paid out for the Department of Public Health and Social Services to date.

Last week, Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey spoke about her concerns over adequate pay for nurses. She met with lawmakers for an oversight hearing Friday.

Senators had asked Unpingco-DeNorcey what other budget requests she needs local funding for. "And we stated specifically that we just want to make certain all individuals working for the COVID response ... that they be compensated accordingly," she said.

Nurses advised against walkout

Some nurses had considered staging a walkout on Monday to protest pay issues, among other things, but reconsidered under advisement of the union and were asked to join the lawsuit instead.

"It is with such sadness and a heavy heart that we nurses must take this course of action to be treated with the respect and value for which we are worth," one nurse told the Post in frustration. Again, she spoke on condition of anonymity.

Many nurses experienced scares of potentially contracting COVID-19, and in the end, some did, the nurse added.

"What we are seeking is some appreciation, some reward for the efforts put forth – the physical, emotional and mental strain on ourselves and our loved ones, from a leader, a governor who ran under a platform that she is a mother and a nurse, because her actions clearly show and state otherwise," the nurse stated.

GFT representative Robert Koss said he hopes the lawsuit would be unnecessary. It would be "nice" if the Legislature addressed the issue, he added. Koss proposed: If the government can't afford compensating employees, then why not provide annual leave to essential workers equivalent to hours worked?

The Office of the Attorney General is also looking into the double pay issue. Spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros said the review is still underway.