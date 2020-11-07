A testament to the hardships currently facing the working people on island, dozens of cars waited at the Dededo Senior Center on Friday morning. The frozen food distribution drive included milk, water, produce, frozen meat and cheese. Unemployment numbers are steadily climbing with thousands of island residents facing severely reduced hours or furloughs. With the island currently in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and the tourism industry at a virtual standstill, there is no end in sight to the economic woes.
Most Popular
Articles
- Travel from Guam to Philippines takes planning for COVID-19 costs, rules
- Family of shooting victims: 'They weren’t doing anything'
- Police investigate shooting in Tamuning, two individuals sustain gun shot wounds
- GPD Chief confirms 4 officers on admin leave following Tuesday night fatal shooting
- Navy provides details on Tuesday's gate incident
- 'There is no life or future in using drugs or selling it'
- 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting
- 24-year-old man unresponsive after electrocuted while trimming tree
- $6.7M in special batch of unemployment aid payments released
- Biden wins Guam's presidential straw poll
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
The race for six seats on the Guam Education Board played out on Tuesday without controversy and the result could be game-changing. Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
When a bunch of strangers show up at the shore, plant their flag on our island and start giving orders, how do we respond? Full-out confrontat… Read more
- Raymond Fejerang
With this ongoing pandemic I oftentimes wonder why we as a community fail to look at past examples for some direction. For example, when Hawai… Read more