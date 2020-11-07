A testament to the hardships currently facing the working people on island, dozens of cars waited at the Dededo Senior Center on Friday morning. The frozen food distribution drive included milk, water, produce, frozen meat and cheese. Unemployment numbers are steadily climbing with thousands of island residents facing severely reduced hours or furloughs. With the island currently in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and the tourism industry at a virtual standstill, there is no end in sight to the economic woes.