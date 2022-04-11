The buildup of the Guam Ethics Commission has no doubt been a long time coming, but it appears the weight of holding on to certain allegations has taken its toll on some residents.

Since it began accepting complaints in early March, the commission has heard from complainants who have admitted to harboring thoughts of suicide, according to Jesse Quenga, executive director of the commission.

"What we have recognized is from the start of receiving complaints, there have been several complainants who arrived frustrated, understandably, and have admitted that they carry thoughts of suicide," Quenga told commissioners during a March 31 meeting.

To prepare commission staff to respond to these situations, the office "has signed everybody up" to go through grief counseling and suicide prevention training, Quenga said. This will be conducted by a team at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center this month, he told The Guam Daily Post.

The local law that had reestablished the Guam Ethics Commission is now many years old, but the commission hadn't held its inaugural meeting until September 2019.

Even then, with financial and other resource issues, it had taken two years set up the office to the point of being able to accept complaints.

The ethics commission office assisted 10 individuals between March 8 and March 30. From those individuals, six cases completed their intake process and were listed as "confidential matters" on the commission's meeting agenda.

Commissioners discussed those cases during the March 31 meeting but it was done in private.

The office is also hoping to soon launch the commission's webpage. This will give complainants an opportunity to review procedures and the complaint application form, as well as schedule an appointment to meet with intake staff, according to Quenga.

The webpage will also include resources "like gift disclosure forms, commission meeting packets, and a calendar of events for ethics trainings and commission meetings," Quenga said.