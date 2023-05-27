Frustrations mount as villages await water service restoration

Frustrations are mounting over the ongoing lack of water service for many residents following Typhoon Mawar.

"There is a lot of concern about the water at this point. I think there are many residents that are still out of water. We have no clear answer from (the Guam Waterworks Authority) as to when those residents are going to get a water tank in their village. The mayors have been asking since yesterday for a water tank, but we're not getting any straight answers as to where these water tanks are," Jesse Alig, the mayor of Piti and president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, told The Guam Daily Post.

The Joint Information Center stated just before 10 a.m. Friday morning that GWA is working with village mayors to assess areas with no water service, and that coordination was being made to deploy water bladders to villages in need.

At that time, water bladders were being distributed to critical care facilities.

But, as of Friday afternoon, a frustrated Alig stated that water tanks, or bladders, as stated by JIC, were still not getting out to villages.

"In a brief with a GWA representative and the governor that I had (Thursday in the) early afternoon, the tanks were available. And at 2 p.m., if they were available, we're looking at 2 p.m. (Friday), and we're still not getting water tanks to the villages," Alig said.

"Might as well call a spade a spade. GWA failed, quite honestly. Pre-storm, they said they were ready. Post-storm, they're far from ready. Our residents are without water. Without power is no problem, but to be without water? And GWA said they were prepared. They're not prepared," Alig added.

He stated that Piti was "lucky" because the village had some water service, but "a lot" of the mayors were concerned as residents came to them with complaints.

"We have water in the office that some (residents) may get water from, or they can get water at the fire station," Alig said.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, the vice president of the MCOG, said mayors are trying to get agencies to be more responsive with updates on power and water service.

"I wish they put out more information on where they were at, what they've completed so far. That was my ask this morning. That's my frustration this morning," Hofmann said.

Water restoration dependent on power

The Guam Daily Post reached out to GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo to get an update on when water service might be restored for all residents, or where water tanks will be located.

Bordallo stated that "GWA is doing all that it can to bring all production facilities back online, but we are currently producing water out of 45% of our wells. Short term, we are hoping to add another 15% of wells with (generator set) or power system repair issues. There are another 13% to 18% that will come online as (the Guam Power Authority) restores the island power system, but I don't have an estimate of when that will happen," Bordallo stated early Friday afternoon.

The Joint Information Center later reported that 50% of operable wells were online Friday, and that "GWA is working to restore connection to Navy-supplied sources at Sånta Rita and Nimitz Hill."

And even with wells back near normal production, residents won't see full restoration until reservoir levels are restored, he added.

"This will take some time. Recovering levels in a single reservoir after a main break, for example, could take days. Our best chance to improve recovery times is for those customers who do have water to conserve water and use only what you need," Bordallo said.

GPA update

In an update provided by GPA, the power utility said it had begun its post-typhoon power restoration process, starting with critical and priority facilities. GPA's Typhoon Mawar recovery summary as of 1 p.m. Friday, reports customer demand restored at 3.8%; GPA substation energization restored at 41.4%; and GPA feeders/circuits energized/restored at 15.9%.

According to GPA, no feeders/circuits can be energized unless GPA substations are energized. System load (customer demand) percentages increase as GPA feeders/circuits percentages increase.

Water tankers

As for tankers, Bordallo said GWA has a limited number of tankers, which are being used to service Guam Memorial Hospital and other facilities.

"The deployment of flex tanks as an emergency measure requires 20-foot containers and chassis, which were requested during pre-storm coordination. To date, GWA received one 20-foot container, but Matson Guam has agreed to supply additional units which are being prepared at this time. It is unfortunate that Mayor Alig feels that way, but GWA is doing everything it can to restore water service to all areas," Bordallo said.

And with regard to communication updates, initial information took some time to obtain, according to Bordallo. Because of safety concerns and access issues, it took several hours to get information on facility status and to begin doing assessments, Bordallo added.

"GWA submitted agency reports timely to the Joint Information Center, and released an additional advisory within 12 hours of an all-clear for assessments. Information submitted to the JIC is also posted on GWA's social media once it has been officially released," he said.