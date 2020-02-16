The president of the Federated States of Micronesia, David W. Panuelo, has announced a ban on disposable plastic foam, plastic food service items and plastic shopping bags.

He signed a law banning the items on Feb. 7.

However, according to the new law, "nothing shall prevent a person from importing reusable, or recycled Styrofoam, plastic food service items, or plastic shopping bags. Biodegradable plastic bags and food service items may be imported."

“In order for the [FSM]’s climate change pleas to be taken seriously by the global community, we must demonstrate courage and conviction in our actions, and compassion and care towards our environment and our citizens,” Panuelo said. “We must lead by example. This new ban on disposable plastic, which allows the importation of reusable and recycled plastic, shows that it is possible to be environmentally conscious while still retaining sensitivity to the conveniences appreciated by citizens and the business community.”

Panuelo urged all FSM citizens to take pride in their islands’ environment.

“I encourage all citizens to be stewards of our islands. We are, each of us, guardians of our environment. It should be taught in schools, in community houses and in homes that our actions as individuals affect our broader society, and each of us has the responsibility to keep our homes and our islands clean,” he said.

Palau banned sunscreen that harms coral

The move by the FSM follows a ban on some sunscreen creams by the Republic of Palau in 2018 because their ingredients, including oxybenzone, harm coral and other sea life.

All plastic foam and all types of sunscreen are legal to use on Guam.