Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo sent his formal congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, recognizing the pair as the victors of the 2020 presidential election.

Panuelo said it is his hope that the Biden-Harris administration will move swiftly on issues important to both nations, including completing negotiations on expiring economic provisions within the Compact of Free Association, and make good on promises to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States withdrew from the international treaty on climate change, which was adopted in 2015.

"I have seen you pronounce that on your first day in office that the United States of America will rejoin the Paris Agreement, and it is my sincere and heartfelt hope that this is precisely what will occur," Panuelo wrote to Biden and Harris.

"Climate change is our nation's single largest security threat at present, and we have demonstrated our own commitments toward tackling this challenge by, among other measures, advancing the former Office of Environment and Emergency Management to the cabinet-level Department of Environment, Climate Change, & Emergency Management, and recently instituting a ban on the importation of most forms of plastic. It will be extraordinarily meaningful to Micronesia, and to Micronesians, if the United States takes the lead on championing climate change, which both my predecessors and I have called for in bilateral and multilateral engagements, such as the United Nations General Assembly," Panuelo stated.

The FSM president concluded by recounting challenges that surfaced in 2020 and by assuring Biden and Harris that he and the people of the FSM have faith that the U.S. and its people will overcome them, "and become stronger as a result."

"Again I extend, on behalf of the government and the people of the (FSM), our warmest congratulations. We all look forward to continuing to strengthen our FSM-U.S. enduring partnership with your administration," Panuelo wrote.