FSM president meets new Chuuk governor

President David W. Panuelo of the Federated States of Micronesia received Alexander Narruhn, the newly elected governor of the FSM State of Chuuk, in a courtesy call on April 19.

Topics of discussion ranged from the nation’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to Chuuk State’s development goals for the next several years, according to the FSM president's office.

President Panuelo reemphasized the FSM national government’s commitment to providing support to the nation’s states, and encouraged Narruhn to reach out for advice or assistance, the president's office added.