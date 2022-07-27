FSM president on island seeking help for COVID-19 outbreaks at home

As the Federated States of Micronesia has surpassed 2,000 cases of COVID-19, and has recorded its first death related to the global pandemic, the office of the island nation’s president has disclosed planned discussions with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, which will cover potential assistance Guam can provide to its regional neighbors.

According to updates released by Richard Clark, press secretary for FSM President David Panuelo, as of July 26 the nation has recorded 2,072 cases of COVID-19, of which 90% of positive results were identified beginning just four days prior.

“I can confirm that (President) Panuelo, through our Consulate General in the U.S. territory of Guam, has received an offer for a meeting between himself and the governor of Guam. The purpose of that proposed meeting, I am advised, would include the government of Guam offering some form of COVID-19-related assistance,” Clark said.

Leon Guerrero’s office confirmed that Panuelo was on island Tuesday, but as of press time did not have an official date for the announced meeting between the Micronesian leaders.

FSM Vice President Yosiwo P. George, who remains hospitalized with COVID-19, is “improving,” according to Clark, who also released more information about the nation’s first COVID-19 death.

“I am permitted to relay that the deceased is an elderly man who possessed co-morbidities. I have not been provided information on the deceased's vaccination status,” he said.

Tuesday evening, Clark disclosed that the virus has infected senior leaders of government, prompting workplace policies to go into effect to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"In at least two FSM government departments, the bulk of senior officials ... are positive for COVID-19. Several FSM government departments have implemented plans to allow work-from-home, and others have allowed persons who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms to return to work so long as they wear masks," Clark stated. "Lack of uniformity in this regard was discussed in a meeting between (President Panuelo and his) Cabinet."

As of July 26, 75% of FSM citizens 5 and older are fully vaccinated, while 56% of the nation's population over the age of 45 are. Two teams from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including medical epidemiologists and risk communications specialists, were scheduled to arrive on Pohnpei and Kosrae yesterday, but their flight's cancellation has postponed the outreach until later this week.

The two FSM states are the epicenters for the ongoing COVID-19 spikes, which were traced back to repatriation flights into the nation. Yap and Chuuk remain free of COVID-19 “in their communities,” Clark stated.

Panuelo met with the governors of Yap and Chuuk yesterday, though announced plans for the meeting showed the states of Pohnpei and Kosrae also were scheduled to be involved to discuss the community spread of the virus in the FSM.

The governor of Yap, Jesse J. Salalu, was unable to attend the meeting after testing positive for COVID-19; he is in Pohnpei state and is isolating. The FSM government received no reply from Pohnpei state government, Clark said Tuesday evening. "Chuuk state government has requested to delay the opening of its borders beyond Aug. 1. The FSM Department of Justice's legal team met with their counterparts at Chuuk state government today to discuss this issue."

Clark also confirmed reports of local businesses, such as restaurants, closing down temporarily, but clarified the actions were not due to a government mandate, but to decisions the businesses made “of their own volition.”

"Banking institutions and other private businesses that perform essential societal functions have either closed, altered their hours of business to occur from 9 a.m. to (noon), and/or limited the services that they provide," Clark stated. "The majority of nongovernment organizations and diplomatic missions representing foreign governments are presently mandating their staff to either work from home and/or to only receive persons at their offices if an appointment is made in advance."