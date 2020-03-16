Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo has declared a state of national public health emergency in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration reinstates most of the travel restrictions in the FSM's previous public health emergency declaration, with alterations.

"FSM citizens are banned from traveling to countries, states or territories with confirmed cases of COVID-19 (e.g. the United States of America, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China), but exceptions can be granted by the government for those traveling out of economic necessity, education, urgent medical treatment or for immediate family emergencies," the FSM president stated.

Emergencies include returning to work, going to school, or the death or terminal illness of an immediate family member.

FSM citizens will still be banned from traveling to China.

'The only acceptable location'

Those traveling into the FSM are required to stay in a COVID-19-free jurisdiction for 14 days, consistent with the previous declaration. As of Saturday, March 14, Hawaii has cases of COVID-19 and is not an acceptable location for the 14-day delay, the FSM president's office stated.

"Guam is presently the only acceptable location for the 14-day delay prior to arrival into the FSM," the release added.

"In the event that Guam receives a case of COVID-19, the FSM will allow travel from both Guam and Hawaii. Regardless of any COVID-19 cases in Hawaii and Guam, travelers originating from those jurisdictions with no symptoms of COVID-19 will be permitted to travel to the FSM, but will be subject to mandatory quarantine upon their arrival," the release added.