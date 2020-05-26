The Federated States of Micronesia government has received $36 million to support the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for FSM citizens and residents based in the FSM.

In addition, the FSM government has received $7.7 million in funding from the U.S. CARES Act, the FSM president's office stated Monday.

The FSM's program for jobless residents pays $166 per week, a figure set by the U.S. Department of Labor, stated Richard Clark, spokesman and special assistant to FSM President David Panuelo. The amount was based on a host of factors including the average wage in the FSM, the average wage in the tourism sector and the cost of living in the island nation, he stated.

FSM citizens working on Guam are eligible for Guam's version of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Conversely, anyone who lives in the FSM – including U.S. citizens who live in the FSM – is eligible for the FSM version of the same U.S. Department of Labor program, Clark stated.