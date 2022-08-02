FSM reopens borders with exception of Chuuk

As new daily cases for COVID-19 continue to be in the triple digits in the Federated States of Micronesia, President David Panuelo has ordered a series of health mandates for both citizens and visitors.

According to Panuelo’s office, he has signed a decree to help curb the transmission of the virus, which has infected more than 5,000 FSM residents in July alone. Nearly all of the FSM’s confirmed cases began during this wave.

“The president's decree describes that there shall be no lockdown of any FSM state; that persons are advised to stay home unless it is essential for them to leave their house, such as to go to work or to buy food and supplies; that everyone must wear a face mask when in a public place; that everyone is required to observe proper hygiene, and to avoid large crowds to the extent feasible; and that persons who are tested positive for COVID-19, or demonstrate flu-like symptoms, must stay at home,” stated Richard Clark, press secretary for Panuelo Sunday.

FSM Vice President Yosiwo P. George, while released from the hospital following his own COVID-19 diagnosis, was "showing signs of being weaker today than in previous days,” Clark said.

Travel

With the exception of Chuuk state, the FSM reopened its borders as planned to international travelers.

Those flying into the FSM must be fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of boarding. Travelers must also complete an official COVID-19 health clearance declaration form.

Upon arrival into the FSM, their movements will be restricted for five days, which, according to the regulation, means they should “stay at home if possible.” Any symptoms of COVID-19 must be reported immediately, and officials will coordinate an antiviral treatment, before mandating a home quarantine. Anyone violating these regulations is subject to a $5,000 fine.

Chuuk, however, will have a more restrictive policy as its local leaders push its national government for policies that will allow it to remain COVID-19-free in their community.

After a series of meetings and negotiations, Clark has confirmed the following has been agreed to:

• Persons coming into Chuuk state will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

• Previously scheduled flights for August will be allowed to arrive, including one originating from Guam Monday.

“The FSM government and Chuuk state government are working to prepare a formal joint release on this issue, complete with quotations attributable to President David W. Panuelo and Gov. Alexander R. Narruhn,” Clark stated.

In addition to supplies and medicines being donated from Guam, Clark also confirmed more aid will be coming from the FSM’s Micronesian neighbors.

The Republic of Palau has sent medicine, including COVID-19 treatments for hundreds of people.

“I am advised by medical officials at the Department of Health & Social Affairs that these medicines are a combination of antivirals and monoclonal antibodies used for treating COVID-19. I am advised that there will be a 22-hour transit time from the Republic of Palau to Pohnpei state,” Clark stated.

Panuelo has also spoken to Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, who, according to Clark, offered to expedite the “immediate donation” of 25,000 rapid antigen tests. Plans are also in motion to have the CNMI provide personal protective equipment and manpower like nurses.

“It is the intention of Pres. Panuelo to graciously accept these very generous offers of assistance,” Clark concluded.