FSM reports 22 new cases of COVID-19, 0 hospitalized

UPDATE: The COVID-19 situation report for the Federated States of Micronesia, dated Aug. 22. Courtesy of the office of the FSM president

The Federated States of Micronesia Department of Health and Social Affairs on Aug. 22 reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

No FSM residents with COVID-19 are hospitalized as of Monday, according to the most recent report.

The FSM has confirmed 7,263 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021.

Of that number, 21 people have succumbed to the deadly virus, three of whom died in Kosrae and 18 in Pohnpei.

About 77% of residents age five and older are fully vaccinated and 61% of residents 45 years and older have gotten a booster shot.

