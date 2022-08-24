FSM reports 22 new cases of COVID-19, 0 hospitalized

The Federated States of Micronesia Department of Health and Social Affairs on Aug. 22 reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

No FSM residents with COVID-19 are hospitalized as of Monday, according to the most recent report.

The FSM has confirmed 7,263 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021.

Of that number, 21 people have succumbed to the deadly virus, three of whom died in Kosrae and 18 in Pohnpei.

About 77% of residents age five and older are fully vaccinated and 61% of residents 45 years and older have gotten a booster shot.