FSM requests return of US Peace Corps

Federated States of Micronesia President David W. Panuelo has expressed interest in having the United States Peace Corps return to the country, and sent a letter Sept. 25 to Peace Corps Chief Executive Officer Carol Spahn.

“In so many ways, the Peace Corps’ contributions were the greatest testaments to the good and enduring partnership between our two countries,” Panuelo said in his letter.

The request was highlighted in a release from the president's office, in which Panuelo said the reinstatement would bring a number of benefits to the FSM.

“From assisting in the procurement of grants ranging from funding Upward Bound programs to water catchment tanks in remote islands, and from developing health curricula to building sustainable school gardens, and from teaching English and science in our classrooms while building capacity with local counterparts to partnering with principals on how to improve our school accreditation processes, Peace Corps volunteers — who learn our languages and cultures, who live amongst us and with us as family — remain, by an order of magnitude, the best bridge at uniting peoples and promoting peace," he wrote.

Established in 1961 through an executive order of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, the Peace Corps, an independent agency of the U.S. government, trains and deploys volunteers to provide international development assistance.

The goal of the restoration of the Peace Corps is to build up the partnership between the U.S. and FSM, Panuelo's office stated in the press release, issued by Richard Clark, the FSM president's press secretary.

“With the reinstatement of the Peace Corps in the FSM, our two governments and peoples can work closely together to strengthen our FSM-U.S. Enduring Partnership to newer and greater heights," Panuelo wrote.

D.C. summit

Panuelo plans to discuss the matter at the upcoming U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit, set for this week in Washington, D.C.

The summit will focus on various topics, including climate change, pandemic response, economic recovery, maritime security, environmental protection and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, the White House said in a press release.

The leader of the FSM also wants to talk about "people-centered development."

Panuelo's goal, according to his release, is to ensure that the U.S. Peace Corps hears loudly and clearly that the return of its program to the FSM, and to many other Pacific countries, is essential to strengthening U.S.-Pacific relations.

“It is not enough, in my view,” the FSM president said of the involvement of the Peace Corps. “For the FSM-U.S. Enduring Partnership to be strictly viewed under the lens of our Compact of Free Association and regional peace and security; while the Compact is important, and regional security is important, what is ultimately just as important — and risks being forgotten — is the everyday well-being of our citizens.”