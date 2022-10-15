Senior citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia are encouraged to apply for a new program that provides $100 in direct utility assistance, the FSM government announced Thursday in a press release. The CASH Power Assistance Program includes aid such as prepaid electrical power cards, and is open to FSM citizens age 65 and older.

"Persons interested in registering for the CASH Power Assistance Program are urged to reach out to their local municipal government for instructions on how to apply," the release stated. "Further information on the program can also be sought at the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs by calling 691-320-4682/3, or by emailing Stuard Penias at spenias@fsmhealth.fm."

The program, developed by FSM President David Panuelo and funded by the Asian Development Bank through its COVID-19 Pandemic Response Option under the ADB’s Countercyclical Support Facility, is one of many social protection programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide financial and other forms of relief to vulnerable populations, according to the release.

All FSM citizens 65 and older are eligible for the CASH Power Assistance Program, however, "it is plausible that the program’s relatively limited funding could result in late registrations for the program to be denied its assistance," the release stated. "Thus, the FSM government strongly encourages all senior citizens to register no later than close of business (5 p.m.) on Oct. 20."

Information was provided in a press release.