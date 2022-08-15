FSM Vice President Yosiwo Palikkun George dies at the age of 81

Federated States of Micronesia Vice President Yosiwo Palikkun George has died at the age of 81, the FSM government announced Sunday morning in a somber press release.

“George dedicated his life to the service of this Nation with unquestionable leadership and integrity. (He) was committed to a free and sovereign Micronesia, and dedicated the whole of his life to building the Nation’s prosperity,” The FSM national government said in the release.

George was battling COVID-19 at a hospital in Pohnpei, Richard Clark, press secretary for FSM President David W. Panuelo, confirmed with The Guam Daily Post in late July.

George received his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1969 from the University of Hawai’i, after transferring from the College of Guam.

In a lengthy resume of public service, George began his career serving as an engineer with the Pohnpei Transportation Authority, later served as a classroom teacher at Kolonia Elementary School in Pohnpei, and then in Saipan became the manager of Pacific Islands Social Security.

He also served as the first lieutenant governor of Kosrae from 1970 to 1980, up until his appointment by President Tosiwo Nakayama as director of the Department of Social Services.

George served as the governor of Kosrae for two terms from 1983 to 1991.

President Bailey Olter appointed George as the ambassador of the FSM to the United States, where he served for three years.

Later, George ran for a seat in the 10th FSM Congress where he served as a senator for four years.

Tapped by Kosrae Gov. Rensley Sigrah, George served as the chief justice of Kosrae state’s Supreme Court until 2006.

George was then called upon by President Emanuel “Manny” Mori to serve as the administrator of the MiCare health insurance program.

After several years of service in this capacity, President Mori appointed George to become the ambassador of the FSM to the U.S., with additional accreditation to the state of Israel.

George ran for Kosrae’s at-large seat in the 19th Congress of the FSM, where he was then elected and sworn into office in May 2015, as the eighth vice president of the FSM, with President Peter M. Christian.

Upon completion of his first term as FSM vice president, George ran for the State of Kosrae at-large seat again in 2019 and won. He served in the 21st Congress as vice president with President Panuelo until his death Aug. 14, the FSM government stated in the press release.

President Panuelo will present a proclamation declaring a national mourning period in honor of the late Vice President George.

George was born July 24, 1941.