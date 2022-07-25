The Federated States of Micronesia reported a “rapidly evolving” situation amid its spike in COVID-19 cases identified over the weekend.

A statement released Sunday from Richard Clark, press secretary for FSM President David Panuelo, preemptively addressed questions about the high number of infections reported recently.

“I am advised those are border cases from previous repatriation flights, and that Yap and Chuuk remain COVID-19-free in their communities, at least as of now,” he said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to information shared by Clark, from July 22 to July 23, 449 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Kosrae and Pohnpei, accounting for more than 69% of infections reported in the FSM since January 2021.

Vice President T.H. Yosiwo George is among the FSM citizens battling more serious symptoms as a result of COVID-19 infection, Clark confirmed Sunday, disclosing that George has been hospitalized in Pohnpei.

“More information on this will be disseminated as it becomes available,” he said.

On July 19, the FSM government announced it had become aware of 7 cases of COVID-19 in Pohnpei and 38 in Kosrae. The spike in cases comes weeks after the national government announced its commitment to reopen its borders. Impending new travel policies require all who fly into the FSM to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, but impose only a 5-day home quarantine.

Clark additionally advised it would be likely the situation report released Sunday “will become out-of-date relatively quickly.” An update has yet to be released by Clark as of press time.

The FSM was one of the last nations with more than 100,000 people to identify cases of COVID-19. At the beginning of the pandemic, the nation of islands imposed strict travel restrictions and scheduled repatriation flights for its citizens.