Fuel assistance up for vote; power credit extension to be taken up

Lawmakers are now poised to vote on the continuation of the moratorium on liquid fuel taxes, and have added onto the session agenda a pair of bills intended to extend the power credit program enacted in July.

A six-month moratorium on fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes was enacted back in June as a means to help reduce costs at the pump. Bill 358-36, from Sen. Joe San Agustin, would extend the moratorium another six months.

Bill 359-36, also from San Agustin, proposes to extend the power credit program another five months. The program provided $100 in credits each month for five months to Guam ratepayers. November was the last month for which the credits were granted, although unused credits roll over to subsequent months.

Speaker Therese Terlaje introduced a similar measure, Bill 357-36, but this bill specifically identifies excess fiscal year 2022 general fund revenues as the funding source for the credit program.

Hazardous waste

Sen. Sabina Perez was able to successfully place Bill 360-36 onto the agenda Monday afternoon. The measure would append to a list of prohibited hazardous waste activities the import or transshipment of hazardous waste into Guam, and the use of open burn/open detonation for the disposal of hazardous waste.

Perez attempted to place the bill onto the agenda Friday, but the bill's committee report was not yet published on the Legislature's website, and Perez's motion failed to overcome an objection.