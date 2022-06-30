No representatives from fuel companies appeared in person on Wednesday to testify about a measure proposing to cap fuel prices on Guam.

The president of Mobil Oil Guam Inc. submitted written testimony outlining concerns about the measure. Neither IP&E Holdings LLC nor South Pacific Petroleum Corp. submitted testimony for the hearing, nor did they indicate at the time that they would submit testimony, according to Sen. Clynton Ridgell, who was facilitating the hearing.

Ridgell is also the author of the measure, Bill 320-36, which would make it unlawful to sell automotive fuel products for more than landed price of a gallon plus up to an additional 20%.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sen. Telo Taitague read out a portion of Mobil's testimony, which noted shared concern with gas prices and the impact on everyday life. It also noted the company's view that the "passage of such a bill would be detrimental to Guam consumers."

Gas prices have been climbing rapidly, recently reaching $6.49 per gallon of regular-grade fuel. It dropped 19 cents to $6.30 a gallon after local lawmakers placed a moratorium on certain fuel taxes.

The fuel retailer also stated the bill did not address the main driver of high prices at the pump - "complex international dynamics."

"Most significantly, the bill's proposed pricing mechanism could have a negative impact on Mobil Oil Guam Inc.'s ability to continue operations in Guam and the upper Pacific islands, which in turn could affect the community's access to a safe and reliable fuel supply," wrote Mobil Guam President Jimmy Tim Chau Hau.

Taitague said she doesn't see the Legislature doing something to jeopardize the business community, but while she had several questions about Bill 320, those questions pertain to gas companies, "and it's hard to ask questions to a testimony."

Sen. Joanne Brown said they understand there is a bigger dynamic in the acquisition and distribution of fuel, but admitted that she also harbors a certain distrust of the fuel companies "because I don't see them accounting publicly for the continued consistent price increases that they all seem to do at the same time."

"They've again presented written testimony but they don't show up because I'm sure they don't want to be asked any other questions, but at the same time, our consumers continue to be burdened," Brown said.

Brown also had concerns about putting controls on profits private companies are allowed to earn.

"Again, I'm just going to say it, I'm disappointed that we don't have more people here from our private sector ... I'm not inclined to lead toward socialist government, but to a certain degree, this is where we can end up," Brown said.

Hau stated that Mobil does not see increased earnings from higher oil prices. Fuel is purchased from refineries at prices determined by international benchmarks. Other costs that determine the price at the pump include freight cost, storage, terminal costs, taxes, transportation, labor, utilities and leases, according to Hau.

Ridgell also said he wished gas companies attended the hearing to discuss how they determine prices.

"It would make the public feel more at ease that we're not being ripped off. That's at least my concern and I think that's the concern of many members of the public," Ridgell said.

"I understand that there are some issues with wanting to protect how you come up with costs, but at the same time, these oil and gas companies are now asking us for tax breaks, or supporting tax breaks ... So, they're sharing some information on pricing when it comes to tax breaks, but they won't share anything else. And I wish they would open up more and share a little bit about how their industry works, because they just seem so secretive right now," the senator said.

Constitutional issue?

Speaker Therese Terlaje raised a question about whether there is a constitutional issue with capping prices.

Fred Nishihira, deputy attorney general with the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General, told lawmakers that he was unsure, although he said other places have placed restrictions.

"I know Hawaii did it back in, I want to say 2006, particular with gas ... They stopped it, I think within a year of implementation. I don't know the exact reason why," Nishihira said.

There was also some discussion about the disclosure of information provided by fuel companies. Unless there was a specific exemption under Guam's Sunshine Law, that information could be disclosed, Nishihira said.

Stephanie Mendiola, deputy attorney general with the Division of General Counsel, said it is possible to create disclosure exemptions, as there is a section on exemptions in the Sunshine Law right now.

But the current exemptions are "permissive not mandatory," and Mendiola said the Legislature shouldn't add records submitted by fuel companies to current exemptions, and instead create a specific provision for that purpose.