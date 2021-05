The Guam Fire Department responded last night to a fuel leak at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokeswoman, said first responders received the call at 11:43 p.m. and arrived by 11:49 p.m. The fuel leak was possibly from one of the hospital's generators but was contained, she said.

It's unclear how much fuel leaked.

GMH officials have not yet provided information.