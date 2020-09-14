Fuel shortage at GIAA delays morning flights

Three flights, including the daily morning flight to Honolulu and two cargo flights were delayed this morning as they awaited fuel, an airport official confirmed.

Rolenda Faasumalie, Guam International Airport Authority marketing administrator, said Mobil topped off the airport’s fuel tanks at around 6 a.m.

She confirmed that the jet fuel had been running low and a fuel farm operator, Supreme Fuel, made the request on Saturday.

Passengers on board the United Airlines flight to Honolulu this morning said they had to wait for the fuel. The flight was scheduled to depart at 9 a.m. but departed nearly an hour later at 9:58 a,.m.

Other flights showing earlier departure times look to have been delayed about three hours.

The Guam Daily Post has asked Faasumalie if any other flights today were or will be impacted and are waiting for a response.