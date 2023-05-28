‘Fuel supply is not an issue’: Milelong lines, hourslong waits for gas remain

Gas has become quite the hot commodity, as lines for fuel at gas stations around the island have reportedly stretched at least a mile long post-Typhoon Mawar, but, according to the Joint Information Center, there is no shortage of fuel.

Gas stations that were opened to the public in the first few days after Typhoon Mawar had reportedly run out of gas as a result of island residents fueling vehicles and containers, as much of the island remains without power. This added to the frenzy of cars seen at gas stations around the island.

But that is not a sign of a local shortage, according to government officials.

“Let’s be clear, fuel supply is not an issue, so please remain calm and don’t rush to line up at our gas stations. In fact, Mobil and (Shell) are working together to get fuel out to you,” Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s communications director, said in a video message released late Saturday evening, noting the administration met with fuel providers that day.

IP&E Shell, as of Sunday, had seven gas stations open to the public. Mobil opened eight stations that afternoon and 76/Circle K had seven stations open.

Here is a list of gas stations that were open Sunday:

Shell IP&E

Hagatna

Tamuning

Harmon

Micronesia Mall intersection

Yigo

Chalan Pago (diesel only)

Upper Tumon, across from John F. Kennedy High School (essential government vehicles only)

76 Circle K

All stations open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hågat

Airport

Barrigada

Malojloj

Sinajana

Dededo

Ypao

Mobil

All stations open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

East Hagåtña

Airport

Maite

Liguan

Fatima

Yigo North

Yigo Perez Acres

Tamuning (diesel only)

The JIC asked the community to be "courteous and orderly when lining up for fuel."

Officials also noted that while card payments are accepted, it may not be available given the issues with internet connectivity. Customers were advised to bring cash for payments, just in case.