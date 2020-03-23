Fuel surcharge to be discussed in CCU meeting Tuesday

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities is meeting Tuesday to discuss, among other things, a potential decrease in the fuel surcharge.

Oil prices have plummeted in the last several weeks over the COVID-19 global outbreak.

The Public Utilities Commission is set to meet late in the week, as well, and the CCU would need to decide on the surcharge decrease before the Guam Power Authority can petition the PUC for the reduction and potentially have it implemented by April.

"If we weren't going to do anything with the (surcharge) we could probably hold the meeting for next month but, because we believe there's a chance we could lower the (surcharge), ... we would like to meet," said CCU Chairman Joey Duenas.

The level of GPA's potential proposed reduction of the surcharge is unknown.

Some changes will be made for the CCU meeting. It will be held at noon and GPA and GWA will be called at different times into the meeting room at the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building. The usual public comment portion may be cut to save time. The CCU meetings are also now livestreamed.

There are 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam as of Sunday, which include international travelers and people who have had close contact with known cases.

Some cases involve people who recently traveled to the Philippines.

Recent travel

Duenas recently returned from off island, not from the Philippines, but from Hawaii. He arrived March 15. Duenas said he arrived from Honolulu and he was not aware of any confirmed case on Oahu, the island home to Honolulu, prior to his departure the morning of March 14.

By that evening, Hawaii's seventh case was confirmed. It was an Oahu resident.

When Duenas arrived on Guam, he said he was stopped, scanned using a thermal scanner and allowed to move on.

"And they did that for everybody on the plane, crew included. And there was no executive order, no guidance yet, the governor had not spoken yet," Duenas said.

By the afternoon of March 15, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Guam's first few COVID-19 cases. The next day, she ordered restrictions on travel, including mandatory quarantine, but that wasn't implemented until Thursday.

Duenas said he wasn't asked any questions at the airport but added that he has no symptoms and largely kept to himself while in Oahu, so the likelihood of being exposed to anyone was low to none.

PUC Chairman Jeff Johnson said he will provide personal protective equipment to anyone who wants it during the meeting and the commission will practice social distancing.

The fuel surcharge is not on the agenda but could be brought in under "other business" if GPA files the petition.

But while commissioners are meeting to keep the utilities running, Johnson is urging others to stay home and stay safe. The number of Guam cases could rise exponentially without proper precaution, he said.