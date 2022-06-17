Fuel tax moratorium passes, repeal fails

Cutting out liquid fuel taxes won't amount to significant savings at the pump, but may reduce costs by several cents per gallon as Guam continues to reel from the rising tide of gas prices. These were some of the takeaways from Friday's emergency session as lawmakers tackled measures to address fuel costs.

The first measure was Bill 261-36, legislation introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje.

The version of the bill discussed Friday would repeal the 14 cents-per-gallon tax on diesel fuel and the 15 cents-per-gallon tax on all other fuels. The 8 cents-per-gallon tax on aviation fuel will remain, but the automotive and mass transit automotive surcharges, at 4 cents per gallon each, are also repealed under Bill 260. The bill was further amended in session to appropriate excess General Fund revenues in 2022 in order to make up for the shortfall this fiscal year from the tax repeal.

These changes shifted Bill 260 closer in language to another measure addressed Friday - Bill 295-36. The same taxes and surcharges are cut off under both bills but a major difference between them is the timeline. Bill 260 was a permanent repeal whereas Bill 295 is a six-month moratorium.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, the main sponsor of Bill 295, said they could measure the impact of a moratorium, but a full repeal would be "one shot, one kill," and he could not support that.

Moreover, economist Gary Hiles had stated in the session that economic conditions could change during a moratorium, allowing for reevaluation, but a repeal would likely stay.

Ultimately, only Bill 295 passed the Legislature Friday night.

Fuel prices could fall substantially in the long term, over a year or years, according to Hiles. He said he anticipated a number of things to occur that would cause the decline, including increased fuel production and adjustments in consumer demand.

But in the short term, he didn't believe many adjustments would occur. And although he doesn't have a forecast for the next six months, Hiles said he isn't aware of any factors that would alter the current trend of rising prices.

Meanwhile, Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola said he wasn't sure cutting the tax would reduce prices, as other factors could lead to price hikes even with the tax cut in tow.

"I don't know if it will save the people of Guam money," Arriola said Friday morning in response to Sen. Telo Taitague, who asked how much he believed the tax repeal could save per month.

"I think at the onset, if this tax relief bill does go into effect ... the gas prices ... will go down ... But we can't control the other factors that have to deal with gas pricing. And so, at any given time, you could lower the tax rate but two weeks from now, who's to say that the gas prices don't go up because of other factors we have zero control of?" Arriola added.

Guam also has one of the lowest liquid fuel taxes in the U.S., according to discussions Friday.

While there was repeated mention in the session of prior testimony from petroleum companies, indicating savings from tax cuts would be passed onto consumers, Sen. Telena Nelson did proffer an amendment for Bill 295, requiring that gas businesses declare "under penalty of perjury" that cuts in fuel taxes and surcharges were not collected from consumers and removed from the final cost of the fuel.

The amendment passed without objection although Sen. Mary Torres did initially raise some concerns.

Sens. Tony Ada and Jose Terlaje were absent and excused from voting.

Bill 261 gained six votes in favor and seven against, with three of the nay votes resulting from lawmakers passing three times. Bill 295 passed with 12 votes in favor. Only Sen. Clynton Ridgell voted no on both bills. He has introduced his own measure to reign in fuel prices by placing a cap on those prices.

"While they are making such massive profits, these oil and gasoline companies are now asking for tax breaks. This makes no sense. All it does is put more dollars in the pockets of Big Oil and less dollars in the pockets of the people," Ridgell stated in a release.