A crash involving a fuel tanker truck led to road closures, evacuations and a multi-agency response in the island's south.

On Wednesday, roads entering and exiting Humåtak from Route 2 were closed after a liquefied petroleum gas tanker truck was found to have been involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident, according to the Guam Fire Department, which was notified at about 9:14 a.m.

A release from the Joint Information Center issued in the afternoon further detailed the crash.

“GFD was notified of a single-vehicle crash that occurred when an LP gas tanker truck veered off Route 2 into a ravine near George S. Sanchez Court and the San Dionisio Church” in Humåtak, the release stated. The tanker truck was holding approximately 1,300 pounds of LP gas when the tank separated from the truck chassis “and was breached.”

Responders were on the scene Wednesday monitoring the release of the contents. When asked to clarify whether liquid fuel was leaking from the tank, GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly said, “At normal ambient temperatures and atmospheric pressure, LPG exists as a gas.”

While Reilly confirmed GFD units from both the Hågat and Humåtak fire stations, rescue units, and the Guam Police Department had responded to the crash, the JIC release added GFD's hazardous materials team, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded.

“Responding agencies are staged in various upwind safe locations from the crash site while the contents of the tank are allowed to be purged completely before further securing the tank,” the release stated.

GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella also confirmed GPD's Highway Patrol Division was activated as it was classified as a serious traffic crash.

Roads closed, residents notified

Both southbound and northbound roads on Route 2 into Humåtak surrounding the San Dionisio Catholic Church were also closed and motorists were advised by GFD, GPD and the JIC to “seek alternative routes.”

Residents in the area were notified of the incident and advised to relocate to the Humåtak Mayor's Office if necessary.

“GFD hazmat is conducting continuous air monitoring at the crash site and surrounding areas. As a result of the air monitoring, GFD has isolated the area from the public,” the JIC release stated, adding GFD's advice to the community was to “refrain from burning or open flames, if in the area.”

JIC added: “Although the air quality is deemed safe for the community upwind of the incident, it is advised to stay indoors, especially (for) those with respiratory issues.”

As of press time, there was no update on the status of any of the vehicle's occupants or when roads are expected to reopen.