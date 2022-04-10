A fugitive wanted by the feds was arrested after he allegedly led authorities on a chase and nearly hit a deputy marshal.

Ray Paulino Aguon, 29, was charged twice with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, hindering apprehension or prosecution as a misdemeanor, reckless conduct as a misdemeanor, and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, U.S. Marshals Service personnel spotted the suspect driving in Mongmong on Wednesday. The suspect led them on a brief chase.

Guam police officers and a local Judiciary deputy marshal assisted.

The local court marshal tried to get the suspect to stop when the marshal was nearly hit by the suspect’s car, documents state.

The suspect stopped and was taken into custody.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he ran from authorities because he panicked and did not know what to do.