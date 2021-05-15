Fukushima water release panned by Micronesian, local leaders

Micronesian islands have joined a growing group of international governments and organizations that have expressed concern over Japan’s proposal to release treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The Republic of the Marshall Islands government recently released a statement calling on Japan to consult with island neighbors and hold an independent review of the potential impacts following the disposing of 1 million tons of wastewater – which is planned to begin in two years’ time.

“Our entire nation consists of low-lying coastal communities whose primary food source comes from the surrounding marine life,” the RMI government stated. “The threat to our ocean from Fukushima’s wastewater compounds the existing threat we face from the Runit dome in Enewetak Atoll.”

The dome referred to is the site where the United States buried radioactive waste from nuclear tests conducted in the RMI and elsewhere. It has noticeable cracks on its concrete shell, and rising sea levels could breach leaks from its unlined interior.

“The availability of alternative solutions for disposing the wastewater must be further considered,” the RMI government stated.

About two weeks ago, David Panuelo, president of the Federated States of Micronesia, wrote to Japan’s prime minister, saying his government shares the same “thematic concerns” expressed by others that the dumping of “diluted, but still to our understanding, contaminated” water from Fukushima could cause harm to the environment.

“As a fellow leader, I can empathize that you’re facing a difficult situation, domestically and internationally," Panuelo wrote to Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “Understandably, Japan’s decision takes into consideration its own national interests. It is therefore only proper that we ask Japan to take into account the potential impact the decision might have on countries like the Federated States of Micronesia.”

When reached for comment, the office of Sen. Telena Nelson, who chairs the Legislature’s committee that includes foreign affairs, sent The Guam Daily Post a letter she penned last month to Japan’s local consul general on the matter.

“I stand in protest to this decision, as it not only bears direct short- and long-term consequences to Guam and Japan’s neighboring islands, but as a hub for international relations, the world as a whole,” she wrote.

“The Pacific Ocean is more than just a body of water to our island. It is our home. It is our culture, and it is a source of sustenance, energy and life.”

Japan’s proposal also has been met with objections in China and Korea, by the secretary-general of the Pacific Islands Forum, and by the Japanese fishing industry.