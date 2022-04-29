Funding assistance bill for UOG engineering school, student center falters

Sen. Joanne Brown had some harsh words for Sen. Amanda Shelton on Thursday over procedural matters involving a bill intended to appropriate $5 million to the University of Guam to help construct a Student Services Center and School of Engineering.

"It's quite a step up for the university to have an engineering program. ... I have no argument with that or the need for that. But I do have an argument with regards to how this bill has been put on the floor. It's quite distasteful. You can rule how you want to, Madam Chair, but that doesn't mean we're your subjects, but that doesn't mean we're going to be subjected to your decision when they're in error with regards to procedures in this Legislature," Brown told Shelton, who holds oversight on higher education and was chairperson of Thursday's Committee of the Whole.

"You know power that is abused gets taken away. Keep that in mind. You don't get to tell us what to do and how to do it on this floor," Brown added.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The measure, Bill 197-36, ended up failing to get enough votes to proceed into the third reading file, which would have set it for later voting.

The issue began Wednesday, as lawmakers were preparing to enter into the Committee of the Whole for Bill 197.

Sen. Telo Taitague stated that the committee report on the bill was incomplete. After a brief recess, Shelton stated that the latest version of the report replaces a previous version and there is no requirement to maintain a prior version online at the Guam Legislature website.

Speaker Therese Terlaje then clarified that there were two public hearings on Bill 197 and the report from the first hearing was not published on the website. After that report was issued out of committee, a notice of hearing was published on the same bill. A hearing took place on an amended version of the bill in February.

Bill 197 initially identified a different funding source – $10 million in Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursement. It is now known that Guam will not be receiving EITC reimbursements and that federal funding for the tax credit will be provided as an advance.

After the February hearing, another committee report was generated that also included a further amended bill, which utilized $5 million from the general fund, the speaker stated Wednesday.

"So that bill had no public hearing. And the committee report ... from the earlier public hearing, I think if these are supplemental committee reports that were submitted after the bill is out of the jurisdiction of the committee, then these are supplemental reports and they should all be reported," Terlaje said.

Taitague stated shortly after that the Legislature cannot move forward until the committee report is "all intact."

A motion was made Wednesday afternoon to recess until 7 p.m. to upload documents, but there was no quorum that night.

Lawmakers met again Thursday morning when Shelton stated that it was advised that the Committee on Rules accepted the most recent committee report on Bill 197 and that fulfilled the Legislature's rules and met its protocols.

Taitague raised a question of the report's validity and motioned for Bill 197 to be returned to committee and have both public hearings incorporated. The motion failed, however.

She then attempted to have legal counsel determine whether the current version of Bill 197 was substantially different from its original version.

Shelton stated that the committee report was sufficiently submitted and ruled Taitague out of order. Taitague challenged the ruling but failed to get enough votes.

Lawmakers proceeded to discuss Bill 197 in the Committee of the Whole, but only seven lawmakers – Terlaje, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. James Moylan, Clynton Ridgell, Sabina Perez, Joe San Agustin and Shelton – voted in favor of accepting a recommendation to place it into third reading.

Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas, Chris Duenas, Brown and Taitague voted against.

Sens. Mary Torres, Jose Terlaje and Telena Nelson were excused.