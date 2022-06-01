Funding for educators' pay raises remains uncertain

Raises for public school educators went into effect last week, but the raises won’t be seen until their June 10 paychecks, and the Guam Department of Education continues to iron out where the money will come from and how the raises will be paid.

The pay increases went into effect May 23, per Department of Administration guidance and memo and the governor's approval. The first pay period to reflect the increases accounts for four days of higher pay.

That means the first payday in which the pay raises are supposed to be reflected is the June 10 pay date.

But Superintendent Jon Fernandez said there are clarifications being sought on the pay raises.

Base salaries under the educator pay plan will increase by 20%. Additionally, a "flat work pay differential" of 15% and 10% will be granted to school principals and assistant principals, respectively, the Department of Administration has stated.

The raises for educators are expected to cost $30 million a year.

Guam Federation of Teachers President Tim Fedenko asked whether a lump-sum payment could be made for the four days of raises in the upcoming pay period.

“We are talking about roughly four days, Monday through Thursday, isn’t it better to just give it lump-sum?” Fedenko asked.

GDOE Deputy Director of Finance Frank Cooper-Nurse said the department is working with the human resources division to make sure the numbers add up.

“Obviously, teachers are structured in two different ways they could get their pay. We are examining the ability to make the payment as a lump sum. Then there’s the option, as the superintendent said, to make sure that we capture this in the right pay period and, obviously, there’s the school year versus the fiscal year, making sure that no one is enriched past what they’ve earned for that amount that they’re due,” Cooper-Nurse said. “It’s on the table, we are examining that, once we get the numbers in and a decision supported, we will send that out to the teachers so that they are aware.”

Fernandez noted that the numbers are important to work out.

He said some educators are paid over nine months in a year and some are paid over a 12-month period.

“We also have our numbers guy, Mr. Frank Cooper-nurse, who said, 'Make sure we get the math right so when we pay out, everyone gets the same pay raise and there’s no disparity based on the schedule,'” Fernandez said.

Use of federal funds sought

The local education department has said it could not afford to absorb the cost of the raises without additional funding.

GDOE has a pending request with the U.S. Department of Education to allow GDOE to use American Rescue Plan funds to cover the pay increases for the period between now and Oct. 1 – the start of the new fiscal year.

“We have a couple of discussions already because (U.S. DOE representatives) are here. The people reviewing the request is here on Guam; it's pretty favorable. It definitely is allowable as a use. Other jurisdictions have used ARP funds for retention purposes,” Fernandez said. “We asked them to determine if we can do a one-time payment to assist in retaining our school staff and in the same request we also requested for the interim support for helping to retain our teachers as well.”

But U.S. DOE is ensuring that it has all the necessary information and details, such as cost estimates and justification, according to GDOE.

Fernandez said GDOE has had two discussions with U.S. DOE on the use of federal funds for raises. But GDOE typically fronts expenses allowed by U.S. DOE and waits for federal reimbursement.

“In the meantime, because GDOE pays out on a reimbursement basis, GDOE is working to ensure that there is a sufficient cash balance to pay out once they are in effect.”

Fernandez noted that GDOE is working with the Department of Administration and the governor’s office to make sure that if cash is needed that it's available to meet the commitment to GDOE employees.

Teachers have not been paid past raises or bonuses on time.

Under the Bonus Retention and Incentives Program, educators still are owed about $1 million. Under the merit bonuses, about $3.1 million is owed going back to 2012-2014, GDOE officials said May 12 in the fiscal 2023 budget hearing before senators.