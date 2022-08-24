Funding for slaughterhouse adopted

An appropriation of $600,000 for a slaughterhouse and various appropriations intended to help protect Guam's aquifer and environment have been adopted by the Legislature into the fiscal 2023 budget bill.

The slaughterhouse funding amendment was initially proposed by Sen. Clynton Ridgell, and was at first only for the purchase of a mobile slaughterhouse. Speaker Therese Terlaje later proffered an amendment that removed the "mobile" qualification, allowing for a mobile or permanent facility. She expressed concern with possible contamination through the use of a mobile facility.

Ridgell introduced a measure in September 2021 to establish a brick-and-mortar slaughterhouse on Guam, Bill 188-36, which he said received "too much opposition."

"That's a very long story. But, ultimately, one of the other ideas proffered was an idea of a mobile slaughterhouse," Ridgell said.

"Instead, I'm thinking this is a nice little compromise here where we can start with a mobile slaughterhouse. A mobile slaughterhouse is much smaller, much less impact to the environment, since those were some concerns that were raised," the senator added. "It'll also be a way to sort of get into the idea of producing our own meat on island. Right now, we don't have a slaughterhouse. Saipan and Tinian have slaughterhouses."

The operations of a mobile slaughterhouse will have to be outsourced by the Guam Department of Agriculture, Ridgell said. The amendment also sets a time limit, making the $600,000 appropriation available only up to the end of fiscal year 2023.

Several environmental amendments from Sen. Sabina Perez also have been adopted into the budget bill. These include $470,000 in additional appropriations to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, $2 million for the Guam Waterworks Authority Sewer Loan Revolving Fund to facilitate sewer connections, and an additional $100,000 in appropriations for technical assistance to farmers.

The Guam Legislature will be taking a brief hiatus from budget talks, and will return Friday.

Lawmakers decided to give the speaker time to grieve and be with her family as the family proceeds with the funeral for the speaker's late father, Eduardo Salas Terlaje, a former vice speaker and four-term senator. The next amendments to be considered have to do with health, according to Sen. Telo Taitague, who made the motion to recess. Therese Terlaje is the chair of the legislative committee on health.