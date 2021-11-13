Funding for tourists' PCR tests could run out in weeks

Guam started providing free COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing for hundreds of fully vaccinated tourists before their flight home, but the $1 million funding for it could all be used up by early to mid-December, Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez told the board Friday.

A free PCR test is not only good for Guam's tourism, but it means more money in visitors' wallets to spend on Guam rather than on the pricey test, GVB officials said.

That's $150 to $175 that many fully vaccinated foreign travelers to Guam don't have to spend on a PCR test.

A negative result is required for Korean, Japanese and other travelers in order for them to reenter their country.

Guam is competing with other resort destinations in the region now that most pandemic restrictions have been lifted, and it hopes that eliminating the cost of a return PCR test will help win tourists over.

GVB also plans to offer $500 or some other amount of shopping money for tourists, and that amount can only be spent on Guam to help local businesses and entice tourists to visit the island.

GVB started providing the free return PCR tests for tourists Nov. 1 several weeks after the initial funding was approved, Perez said.

Some 750 free PCR tests were administered in just the first five days of the program, the GVB vice president said.

"At the current run rate, our funding will be used up by mid- or early December," Perez said at the meeting.

The GVB management team said it started talks with Adelup to try to extend the program by partly subsidizing the cost of the tests after the $1 million board-approved budget is used up.

GVB has partnered with five clinics, with a total of seven locations, to administer the PCR tests to eligible tourists.

Under the program, GVB will pay $175 to participating clinics for each PCR test, according to Josh Tyquiengco, public information officer for GVB.

That $1 million budget would cover more than 5,700 eligible tourists from different source markets, based on estimates using the numbers from GVB.

There were some program "hiccups" along the way, mainly because some of the ground tour handlers were not familiar with the free PCR test process, Perez said.

As a result, visitors were showing up at the clinics without first completing the required online appointment form, as an example. Perez said GVB continues to work with ground handlers, although only one ground handler showed up at a recent meeting.

Could make the difference

"It means a lot for the visitors," Korean Air sales management group leader Joo-ho Byeon told The Guam Daily Post about Guam's program offering free return PCR tests.

In Korea, residents already spend the equivalent of about $100 to get their PCR test to come to Guam, he said.

Byeon said for Korean tourists in particular, getting a free return PCR test could spell the difference in deciding whether a person wants to visit Guam or not.

"Hotel costs are not that high and not that low. Same with airline costs ... People are traveling nowadays because they couldn't leave home for a long time. For customers, if they decide to travel outside of Korea, other than plane tickets and hotels, they also need to prepare for PCR tests, one in Korea and one in Guam," Byeon said. "If the government of Guam pays for the test in Guam, that's helpful to tourists."

Byeon was among 48 airline representatives, travel and tour agents, reporters and social media influencers from Korea who took part in the Monday to Thursday familiarization tour of Guam, so they can effectively promote travel to Guam among Koreans.

Who qualifies?

Any visitor qualifies for the free PCR testing program, GVB said.

A visitor is defined as any person who permanently or habitually lives in an area "outside" of Guam. This also includes former residents living outside of Guam who are returning to visit friends and relatives, GVB said.

Visitor stay must not exceed 45 days from the date of arrival, GVB said.

The PCR test result turnaround time is 48 hours from the testing.

Visitors are encouraged to visit www.visitguam.com/pcr to learn more about the program and identify participating clinics, including requesting a testing appointment from any of the clinics.

Visitors must make sure the testing date falls within the required testing window prior to departure.

The participating clinics are: