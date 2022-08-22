Lawmakers have adopted a continuous funding measure for the Office of Public Accountability, as well as additional funding for the agency in fiscal year 2023, as they continue to debate the budget act for next fiscal year.

The funding amendment was proposed by Sen. Joanne Brown and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes. It contained some similar provisions to a measure previously introduced by Brown and Sen. Telo Taitague, Bill 302-36, which was intended to enhance the independence of the OPA.

The Brown-Barnes amendment grants $371,602 in additional funding for the OPA to utilize in fiscal 2023, using unappropriated moneys in this fiscal year's General Fund.

Like Bill 302, the Brown-Barnes amendment also creates a permanent appropriation for the agency, mandating that from fiscal 2024 onward, the OPA receives a continuing annual budget of no less than 0.25% of the annual total General Fund gross revenues.

The provision did draw concern from Sen. Mary Torres, who noted that appropriations to the OPA can increase as General Fund revenues go up as well.

"So it's not a fixed appropriation, and it's not a projected appropriation. And so I have concerns about that and I believe it's not correct to award them that sort of leeway," Torres said.

The senator also expressed concerns with another provision of the amendment, which mandates that the public auditor administer funds deposited by autonomous agencies or instrumentalities for their annual audits.

"I know that it perhaps is a control measure by the auditor, but I just believe in the ethical world of audits, that the credibility of an independent auditor is exactly that. ... So I don't agree with Section 3 also in giving him the purview," Torres said.

In closing on the amendment, Brown said the bottom line is to ensure the proper accountability of public funds.

"Now, even more, as we are addressing this current budget that's over $1 billion, I think our people have an expectation that their money is being properly spent and ... spent in their interest. And the key office that was created to do that is the Office of Public Accountability," adding that the OPA has not been granted the resources it needs to ensure that it can execute its responsibilities.

Last week, lawmakers also adopted a funding provision from Sen. Taitague that appropriated $10.6 million for repairs to village roads. Lawmakers have also adopted amendments that have adjusted the cost-of-living allowance for retirees, increased the per pupil cost for charter schools, and added funding for drug and rehabilitation services.