Members of the business community and agency heads testified Monday in support of legislation proposing matching funds for the Local Employers' Assistance Program, or LEAP, through an appropriation out of the General Fund.

LEAP is a forgivable loan program for pandemic-hit tourism businesses and other employers that were left out of federal aid packages.

It is patterned after the federal Paycheck Protection Program, and if local employers use the money to cover mainly payroll, the loan forgiveness clause of the program will apply.

The purpose of Bill 214-36 is to add another $25 million to the initial $25 million dedicated by the governor via American Rescue Plan funding, ultimately increasing funding for LEAP to $50 million.

The bill simply appropriates these local funds, and they are not carved out of the fiscal 2022 budget act, but the latest financial report on the General Fund indicates that collections in fiscal year 2021 exceeded the initial budget by about $62 million for that year.

While that excess might seem a tempting funding source at this time, these additional revenues may end up short of what's needed once other obligations are factored in.

According to the fiscal note on Bill 214 provided by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, Guam's special revenue funds as a whole were about $20.7 million less than budgeted for fiscal 2021.

If agencies supported by these special funds spent amounts appropriated to them in the fiscal 2021 budget law, then the General Fund will have to make up the difference, according to BBMR.

In addition, lawmakers captured some of the excess by changing collection and appropriation levels in the fiscal 2021 budget, granting $20 million more for tax refunds.

There is also the $1.5 million balance left as part of the cumulative deficit for the General Fund.

All of these factors would leave just about $19.8 million in excess General Fund revenues for fiscal 2021, according to BBMR.

Bill 214 is also not the only bill hoping to draw from the fiscal 2021 collections, as Sen. James Moylan introduced a bill to appropriate $15 million from the General Fund for a satellite facility for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

'The need to have flexibility'

BBMR Director Lester Carlson told lawmakers they need to be cognizant of priorities and the need to give the governor flexibility to provide the local share for LEAP.

He made note of the recently enacted war claims law. That legislation is undergoing a fix due to an error that expanded eligibility, but its intended coverage was estimated to cost less than $10 million.

"You add that to the fiscal note totals, you can easily see that we're undertaking more responsibilities than we have resources to support. So I would ask the Legislature to be very differential to the need to have flexibility," Carlson said.

The director later added that cleanup language may be needed in Bill 214 to avoid conflicting law, as well as a potential policy statement that grants the governor authority to do whatever is necessary to come up with funding either from fiscal 2021 or fiscal 2022 revenues.

For example, Sen. Telo Taitague highlighted that the fiscal 2022 budget act already sets aside excess from fiscal 2021 – 70% into a tax refund trust fund and 30% into the Rainy Day Fund, subject to appropriation.

Carlson reiterated that there needs to be recognition of priorities and a "notwithstanding" clause could be added to Bill 214 to clarify that the appropriation would take precedence over conflicting law.

Taitague ultimately stated that she believed "what little" funding the local government collects should not be utilized, due to future uncertainty, as federal funding allocated to Guam is intended to assist the business community.

"I think we should continue to push for the governor to provide additional funding other than the $25 million. That's a very small amount," the senator added.

'It's really about acting quickly'

Some members of the business community who testified Monday spoke about the need to be ready when tourism returns to Guam, whenever that might be.

Andrew Park, president of the Guam Korean Chamber of Commerce, shared with lawmakers that he was able to visit Korea a few times and it was clear "that a lot of people in Korea are itching to come to Guam."

"In terms of demand, I think it's there and it's going to happen sooner than later. But what's going to happen is there's going to be one of two scenarios," Park said.

The first is that the tourists will come to Guam and realize there will be nothing to do as shops and restaurants stay closed, as the industry remains unprepared.

"The second scenario will be that they'll come here and they'll see a lively economy ... and the tourism industry ready for them to come here," Park said.

The difference between the scenarios, he added, is what GovGuam and the Legislature do to keep the industry alive until tourists return.

Akihiro Tani, general manager of Fish Eye Marine Park, said the measure will help businesses restart operations and rehire employees. He said timing is important because the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program ended in September but some employees are still waiting for previous employers to rehire.

"Timing is very (essential), and we really appreciate if this bill is going to be passed smoothly and those businesses are going to be ready for reopening," Tani added, stating that no one knows when tourism will reopen but there are good signs in lower COVID-19 infection rates in Japan and Korea.

The $50 million is also a compromise, according to the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park's managing director, David Tydingco. He and others initially requested a $75 million program.

"One of the things we're concerned about is if the slowdown in our recovery continues, we will have to come back again and take a look at what can be done. And we're hoping that – this was based on our conversation with the governor as well – to give her the flexibility to allow to continue the program going forward," Tydingco said.

"Obviously, ($50 million) is a small amount, but a very large amount for all of us because it's really about acting quickly to salvage some of the businesses that probably only have a month or two left before we have to make a decision on whether to shutter or not," he added.