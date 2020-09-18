Department of Administration Director Edward Birn is reviewing his staffing pattern now that the fiscal year 2021 budget bill has been enacted into law without additional funding for his department.

Birn stated Wednesday he did not want to detail names of individuals who may be affected by the funding shortfall.

"I said that I was not asked whether I had to fund staff transferred in from other agencies or were in the process of recruitment when the funding level had been set by (the Office of Finance and Budget.) These are the positions that the additional funding would have supported," Birn said, referring to Monday's discussion regarding the governor's now-failed version of the fiscal 2021 budget.

"The vetoed bill that was overridden did not restore this funding, so I must review staffing," Birn said.

Monday saw lengthy discussions on whether the government should adopt $7 million more in revenues for next fiscal year – which the administration had been pushing for, projecting that the increases would come from corporate income and withholding tax.

The Legislature approved a $950 million fiscal 2021 budget for the government of Guam which will go into effect on Oct. 1.

Public Health contractual services

The Department of Public Health and Services on Tuesday stated the rejection of the governor's budget version would force DPHSS to discontinue more than $10 million in services that had been contracted out, including for senior citizen meals delivery on weekends, transportation for the elderly, shelter services for victims of family violence and homeless residents and payments for households that take care of foster children.

The governor's fiscal team on Monday also discussed what might happen to agencies without the additional revenue that was proposed in the governor's bill.