Funding tax refunds, providing support to private sector proposed

Supporting the private sector, supplementing the power utility to mitigate a rate increase and funding 2020 tax refunds were some of the suggestions and comments lawmakers received Friday during a public hearing on Resolution 93-36.

Sponsored by Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Joe San Agustin and Christopher Duenas, Resolution 93 proposes a list of priorities for the governor to incorporate into a spending plan using funds allotted to Guam through the American Rescue Plan.

Guam received $553 million in late May from the federal government. Additional support still pending may ultimately lift the total aid amount to around $660 million - which is the sum reflected in the proposed list of spending items outlined by the Legislature.

The priorities in Resolution 93 are the same as the list submitted to the governor in early May. The senators and the governor met shortly thereafter to discuss spending priorities.

But Adelup is waiting for additional federal guidance before it releases a spending plan for the ARP funds.

Private residents, as well as former and current government officials, testified before lawmakers Friday on where they believe the money is best spent.

Resident Sedfrey Linsangan suggested including incentives or hazard pay for all private essential workers who served during the pandemic.

"It's not only about government workers. How about those people at the grocery, security guards, gas attendants, ... and other essential businesses that were told to open during the pandemic? Give them something," Linsangan said.

ARP money can be spent on "premium pay" for warehouse workers, grocery store workers, public health and safety staff, and other essential private sector workers.

The Legislature's priorities, developed before the initial guidance on premium pay was released, don't include a similar provision, but Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has since called for premium pay to be funded through the ARP funds, particularly for nurses.

The governor supports issuing premium pay, but Adelup has not finalized which workers would receive the compensation.

The Legislature reserved $233 million for health care in its priority list. Former Sen. Louise Muna, now with Guam Radiology Consultants, agreed that health care should be the "utmost priority," but asked lawmakers to include private clinics in Resolution 93.

Former senator and Department of Corrections director-turned radio host Tony Lamorena said 61% of Guam's private sector workforce are still out of work, furloughed, or under reduced hours.

With the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program ending in September, Lamorena asked what would be done to help those who will remain displaced, calling attention to evictions or repossessions that might take place after the program expires.

According to Lamorena, rather than being used to assist struggling workers, the ARP moneys are being treated as "mana from heaven" to address systemic issues in the government of Guam.

"This is not the time to fix systemic problems in the government. The intent of the American Rescue Plan was to fix immediate issues as a result of the pandemic," Lamorena said.

Other suggestions from the public included using ARP money to assist the Guam Power Authority to mitigate a looming rate increase in its fuel surcharge.

That would align with current priorities at least, as lawmakers already included money for the Guam Waterworks Authority to mitigate water rate increases. Another suggestion was to take a fraction of the ARP money to immediately fund 2020 tax refunds.

Javan Santos, a youth organizer, noted that the Legislature's priorities didn't include input from the Guam Youth Congress, adding that such policies would affect the economy the youth will inherit. He suggested more funding for public transportation, stating that many youth have had to give up on opportunities for lack of adequate public transport.