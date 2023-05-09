Funds for raises to be given; Adelup: Agencies ‘responsible’ for payments

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio has submitted the plans required to release funding granted by Public Law 37-3, which is meant to support 22% pay raises to government employees under the General Pay Plan.

The Office of the Governor announced Monday that the plans were submitted to the Legislature on May 5, which will be followed by a flow of funds for agencies that have not implemented them to pay the higher salaries.

“As a result (of the submissions), the Department of Administration can now release the augmented cash allotments to the respective entities for the new pay adjustments under the GPP,” Adelup stated in a release. “Individual agencies will now be responsible for paying the new rate adjustments to their employees.”

The brief release from the governor's office did not disclose when the allotments will be released.

The GPP pay raises were part of a series of adjustments for government employees under various pay plans, which have included nurses, law enforcement officers and teachers.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero approved the updated GPP at the end of January, for implementation by April 1, and submitted legislation proposing to fund the raises for the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

Lawmakers passed an amended bill in late March, which included funding for specific agencies and the Judiciary of Guam, so that the courts could maintain pay parity with executive branch agencies.

But the measure contained certain requirements and restrictions, including a provision that required the submission of plans addressing the payment of certain merit bonuses and increments owed to GovGuam employees, as well as financial assistance to island businesses, before the law could be implemented.

$6.4M in bonuses owed

The documents submitted to the Legislature last week state that the Department of Administration plans to pay out all merit bonuses owed from October 2017 through April 2023 by the end of May for active employees. That amounts to about $2.3 million and affects 809 employees.

About $500,000 is owed to 213 inactive employees – those that went to another agency or left GovGuam completely. The plan states that payment of these bonuses is scheduled to start by the end of June.

There is about $2.1 million in merit bonuses from October 2012 through September 2017 owed to 572 active employees. Another $1.59 million is owed to 563 inactive employees within that same time frame. The plan states payment of those bonuses would be contingent on further legislative appropriations.

For salary increments, the documents report about $1.5 million is owed to 836 employees. DOA plans to pay out all increments as they become due for the remainder of fiscal year 2023. By law, increment payments depend on the submission of employee performance evaluations rated satisfactory or higher, according to the document submissions.

There are 247 overdue performance evaluations among 30 agencies.

As for business assistance, the documents noted that legislation had been introduced proposing to provide $15 million in financial assistance – a measure lawmakers may tackle when they return to session May 9. The governor had also committed another $5 million from American Rescue Plan money. That satisfies the planning requirement under P.L. 37-3, according to DOA Director Edward Birn.

Some raises already paid

While she signed the measure into law, the governor raised several objections to the pay raise funding bill. Despite the required plan submissions and other restrictions, the governor stated that she believed the GPP adjustments may be implemented by April 1 as she had approved.

A past statement from the governor's spokesperson, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, indicated that the Judiciary and government agencies were able to use existing funds to cover pay adjustments while the required plans were being developed, although it's unclear which agencies were able to pay the raises.

For example, employees at the Guam Department of Education had raised concerns that they hadn't received raises.

With funding from P.L. 37-3 now releasable, that should infuse remaining agencies with the additional funding they might need to pay raises.

While they may come a month behind for some, Paco-San Agustin confirmed that the raises would still be effective April 1.

P.L. 37-3 also barred most unclassified employees from receiving GPP pay raises, which made up a large part of the governor's concerns with the bill. She said discriminating against a class of government employees based on status would violate equal protection under the 14th Amendment. The governor said provisions deemed unconstitutional and inorganic could be severed from the funding provisions of the bill.

Paco-San Agustin also confirmed that eligible unclassified employees have been and will be receiving pay raises.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr., who authored the provision of P.L. 37-3 requiring the submissions of certain plans, raised issues with the administration's handling of GPP raises and raises handed to certain members of the governor's administration, which he contends to have been done retroactively in violation of law.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan previously confirmed that his office is investigating matters Blas' had mentioned.

Meanwhile, Adelup has stated that there were no retroactive raises, only that the process had taken time or that new employment terms were made with additional pay.