Funeral homes adjust as crowd ban goes into effect

Through a recent executive order, the governor has banned large gatherings of 50 or more people in a single room or single space for social, spiritual, recreational or other activities.

The ban also would include — but is not limited to — community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, fiestas, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

Despite the ban, Tony Ada, vice president of Ada's Mortuary Inc., said the family-owned company is doing its best to ensure that families still have the time to be with loved ones.

Families have been very understanding, Ada said.

The initial ban limited social events to fewer than 100 people. With the change to a ban on groups of 50 or more, it was a little concerning, he said.

From there, Ada said, the mortuary made adjustments on how to go forward by coordinating with the families and the church.

One example could be holding funeral Mass, but only for immediate family members.

"It's a collaborative effort where all of us can work together to ensure ... that traditions are still followed," Ada said.

In light of the COVID-19 concerns, he said, Ada's Mortuary will ensure it can accommodate families while following the restrictions being asked of the public.

Faithe Escalona, a representative of San Agustin Funeral Home, said there were no issues conducting funeral services since the ban took place.

The funeral home made adjustments accordingly and conducted services. For its first viewing service since the ban, the funeral home monitored how many people entered at a time to ensure the number falls within the allowed crowd size.

Escalona said the families were notified of the changes and were understanding of the situation.

Prior to their services, she said, government agencies have called to ask whether the funeral home needed assistance with crowd control or other concerns.

"Because the situation is so severe, people are understanding of the necessity of limiting" the number of funeral attendees, she said.