Archbishop Michael Byrnes will ordain Deacon William Salas Mamangun to the priesthood at 10 a.m. today at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatña.

The ordination will be livestreamed at aganacathedral.org and fb.com/aganacathedral.

The archdiocese reminds everyone that COVID-19 safety protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing will be strictly required. Seating in the church will be limited, following social distancing requirements.

Mamangun will celebrate his first Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday at the parish of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. That Mass will be livestreamed at fb.com/stanthonyguam/live.