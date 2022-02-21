Future officers train on active-shooting scenario

Most Popular
Articles
- Diver found dead at Port Authority beach
- Woman who crashed into Jerry Kitchen wants case tossed
- Drug arrest made in Barrigada Heights during federal firearms investigation
- Burglar caught on camera stealing from Tamuning home
- Man charged for alleged intimate relationship with minor
- Suspect arrested in series of bomb threats; told police he was upset for having to quarantine
- Suspected thief caught on camera in Sinajana
- Food truck fest at Ypao kicks off Friday
- Driver unscathed after car overturns near Pago Bay
- ‘No, I did not’: Joyner Sked denied killing former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez
