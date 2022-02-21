Future officers train on active-shooting scenario

CADET TRAINING: Survival instructor Sgt. Felix Camacho, center, demonstrates how to seek cover during a simulated active shooting and high-risk vehicle stop. The training is for 25 cadets in the 12th Cycle Police Academy. They look on during the training at the Guam Community College shooting range in Mangilao on Thursday. This is the first time since 1998 that the academy has combined cadets from Airport Police, Department of Corrections, Port Authority Police, and the Guam Police Department in the same training cycle. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post