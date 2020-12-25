Future Ross in Hagåtña draws anticipation

Ross Dress for Less will open at Agana Shopping Center, immediately creating a buzz and hopes of bringing about new jobs and economic opportunities in light of the pandemic.

It will be springing up at the former location of Pay-Less Supermarket, a sprawling space that's been under construction to fit the needs of Agana Shopping Center's newest anchor tenant.

"It's about time," Danna Pascua Terlaje said upon learning about the news.

Shopping there would be "so convenient," the Ordot resident said.

"I've been saying since Pay-Less moved out that they should have a Ross there," Terlaje said.

There's no firm date on when Ross will open its store at the Agana Shopping Center, but construction has been ongoing.

"Construction on the space is currently underway, and the shopping center is excited to bring this fantastic brand to the community and its customers," Agana Shopping Center stated.

Danly Manlangit, leasing officer at Agana Shopping Center, confirmed Ross Dress for Less will be located at the former Pay-Less Supermarket space.

Since the supermarket's relocation to Maite, there has been a decline in foot traffic at the Hagåtña landmark, and the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated business closures in the area.

These included the closures of Tango Theaters on the second floor, Playport, Tony Roma's and Froots, among other tenants, at Agana Shopping Center this year.

A boon for central, southern residents

Hagåtña Mayor John Cruz said he's been hearing speculation about Ross opening at the Agana Shopping Center for several months now, and he's glad it turned out to be true because of the commercial activity it can bring to the area.

"It brings Ross closer not only to Hagåtña residents but also to residents of surrounding communities, and to those living in the south like Merizo, Umatac and Inarajan," he said. "They won't have to drive all the way to the north to be able to shop at Ross."

Amy Guerrero Cruz, a Mangilao resident, believes she will end up visiting all three Ross locations, "maybe two on my first day off and the last one on my next day off."

"I follow a group on Facebook and it helps when people post pictures of what's available at each location," she said. "It would be nice to know when they'll be opening and which location would have more square footage."

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said this is "exciting" news.

"Any time a new business opens, it provides more opportunities for employment and for savings for the consumers. Yes, we are fans of Ross. Hopefully, the corporate side of the company would donate to community events and functions more because of the tremendous success they have," the Sinajana mayor said.

High demand

The Agana Shopping Center location will be the third Ross Dress for Less store on Guam.

There's one at the Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, which opened in 2000, and another at the Micronesia Mall in Dededo, which opened in 2017.

When the governor ordered the COVID-19 lockdown, Ross, along with other businesses, had to close temporarily.

With pent-up demand for merchandise, and the social distancing requirement, Ross stores have seen long lines of customers waiting for their turn to enter at both locations.