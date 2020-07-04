Future unclear for Hagåtña public pool

It could be another four to six months before the Dededo public pool is open, according to acting Department of Parks and Recreation Director Jesse Garcia, who was speaking before lawmakers during a budget hearing Tuesday.

The timeline for the Hagåtña public pool remains unclear.

An assessment is ongoing to determine whether it is feasible to retrofit the Hagåtña pool to work, but as Garcia added later during the budget hearing, "it doesn't look promising."

There is a new $120,000 pool operation and maintenance contract, according to Sen. Joe San Agustin, who heads the committee on appropriations.

Both the Hagåtña and Dededo pools have experienced health and safety issues that led to recent closures. The Hagåtña pool is 50 years old and has gone through years of neglect.

John Burch, who led Parks and Rec before his transfer to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, hoped to build a new pool to replace the one in Hagåtña. But that idea requires funding, and was shot down after a meeting with the Guam State Clearinghouse earlier this year.

The fiscal year 2020 budget act appropriates $500,000 for the maintenance of public restrooms and pool facilities. Sen. Kelly Marsh made note of that as she announced an upcoming informational hearing on parks, pools and the Parks and Rec staffing pattern.

There was also discussion on the status of park restroom repairs. Much of the funding for the repairs will come from a $5.6 million grant. Garcia confirmed Parks and Rec is still in Phase 1 of that project, but he is also "getting up to speed" with what's been contracted from that grant.

He noted that restrooms were not maintained during the earlier parts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Burch, in early June, said repairs would be beginning at various parks.

Stipend for park maintenance

There are ongoing discussions about issuing stipends to homeless people occupying parks, to take care of restrooms and park grounds, Garcia said during the budget hearing.

Homelessness has been an occasional headline during the pandemic, as the topic of a shelter has been discussed since March.

More recently, focus was placed on homeless individuals who have occupied the Paseo de Susana Park in Hagåtña, where a shelter was meant to be set up before the project was abruptly canceled.

Prior to his transfer, Burch told media that the homeless in Paseo and other parks were being asked to leave to prepare facilities for the return of tourists in July. However, the return of tourism has been postponed in light of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the governor has now reactivated the Interagency Council on Homelessness to help address the issue on the island.

Parks and Rec isn't seeking more than what's already been requested by the governor for fiscal year 2021 – about $3.8 million. The current budget is $3.6 million.

Garcia: 'It's going to be rough'

The department's budget draws largely out of special revenue funds, with the majority extracted from the Tourist Attraction Fund. However, due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions implemented in its wake, that fund is now tracking a shortage for the current fiscal year.

Lawmakers acknowledged the funding challenges that lie ahead of Parks and Rec. Vice Speaker Telena Nelson asked Garcia if he could recommend a parallel funding source, considering the impacts of COVID-19 on tourism.

"It's going to be rough," Garcia said. "Most of it is coming from TAF funding. Might want to look at having more private companies try to adopt a park or roadway."

On June 22, Sen. James Moylan wrote to Sen. Marsh, requesting that her committee on parks host a roundtable and discuss resurrecting his Bill 58-35. The measure would authorize a public-private collaboration for park maintenance.

Marsh refused, however, stating that the request did not follow proper protocol. During the budget hearing, Moylan said he wanted to discuss the proposal and other ideas with Garcia.

"Doing the same old stuff, it ain't going to happen. And relying on these moneys to get better is not going to happen," Moylan said.