The Guam Green Growth Working Group met for the first time since it was established by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero via Executive Order No. 2019-23.

The group is tasked to create a framework for a 10-year action plan to secure a sustainable future for the island. The governor opened the inaugural meeting by urging representatives from the public, private, and federal sectors to adapt to more sustainable ways within their agencies and organizations. She said action is needed to preserve the environment for future generations, particularly the islands and coastal areas that already are seeing the effects of climate change.

"Maybe people think that it's not going to affect us, but it is affecting us," Leon Guerrero said." We see tides rising ... we experience warmer temperatures, I think that's attributed to climate change."

On Thursday, the governor and representatives from public, private, and civil sectors came together to launch the Guam Green Growth (G3) Working Group at the Guam Museum in Hagåtña.

In terms of sustainability, she said the initiative would focus on Guam's economy, social issues, and environmental challenges.

There are very serious issues, that if we don't address now it would negatively impact our current and future generations, Leon Guerrero said.

"It's a very huge task to take on and we are trying to whittle it down to realistic actions and realistic goals," the governor said.

Island sustainability conference

The working group is expected to attend 11th University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability happening from March 31 through April 3, 2020.

The working group broke out into eight teams, each addressing different industries and communities where sustainable development can be applied. Each team incorporated a combination of at least two U.N. Sustainable Development Goals to guide their strategic planning. Members included government agency directors, natural resource managers, scientists, nonprofit and civic leaders, and federal officials.

The G3 Working Group serves as a commitment for Guam’s active partnership in the Local2030 Islands Network, joining other islands in scaling and advancing locally and culturally relevant sustainability solutions to global challenges.

“UOG and the Center for Island Sustainability are pleased to provide leadership and resources to ensure the success of the Guam Green Growth Initiative. We look forward to developing the platform into curricula and programs that will nurture our future leaders into developing Guam industries more sustainably,” UOG President Thomas W. Krise said.