G3 Conservation Corps begins third cohort with 12 members

The 12 new members of the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps third cohort are ready to “get down and dirty” for the next five months - tackling agriculture, aquaculture, waste management, invasive species and more for a sustainable future for the island.

On Thursday, the group members introduced themselves and shared similar reasons for joining the G3 effort.

“I am CHamoru, born and raised here on Guam. I joined the Conservation Corps because I want a future for our island’s youth,” Michael J. Fernandez said during a press conference as the University of Guam launched the third season of G3.

Protecting Guam’s environment is an interest shared not only by those native to the island. Other new members came to Guam and also wanted to pitch in.

“I am from the main island of Yap. I came here and graduated last December. I am excited to join this program to help our island … and also gain experience and go back to my island and share with the community,” said Laura Lam.

Michael Hergert, who was in the U.S. Air Force for four years and recently got out, "joined the program to learn more about sustainability and to give back and teach the next generation.”

Region 'paying attention'

The Guam Green Growth Initiative, which launched in 2009, is important for the region, according to UOG President Thomas Krise.

“G3 … is becoming better known around the region, and really around the world, as an example of how you can engage the community in this important work of preserving our environment and bequeathing an … environment to the next generation,” Krise said. “Our regional neighbors are paying attention to what you are doing. And so, I think that’s very important."

The G3 organization is a comprehensive partnership between the Office of the Governor and the University of Guam. Although the governor could not be present for the launch, deputy chief of staff Clynt Ridgell spoke on the administration’s behalf.

He recalled his time spent at the university and the progress made in raising awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.

“I graduated from the University of Guam. I am a proud Triton, but we didn’t have this program and it wasn’t something cool and hip in our generation. Some people were thinking about it, but it wasn’t on our minds as much as it is in the younger generation, like you guys,” said Ridgell, who characterized the age group as more environmentally conscious.

The steering committee co-chair of G3 and director of UOG Sea Grant, Austin Shelton, commended the 12 people for making the cut.

“It was a very competitive process. There were many, many applicants for the Conservation Corps. ... You’re here because of your passion, your commitment (and) your dedication to sustainability and the future of our island,” Shelton said.

The new members had to apply and successfully complete an interview to join G3 and commit to a 5-month program of hitting the streets, beaches and jungles, showing the community how to live sustainably and protect the environment.