The Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps has started its second month of cleaning the island’s roadsides and is inviting volunteers to help.

This past Friday, the crew was picking up trash in Dededo and will be in Barrigada this coming Friday and in a different village every week throughout the five-month program.

“This cleanup is to beautify our island,” said G3 Conservation Corps member Kevin Wong. “A lot of these items are not biodegradable. If we do not dispose of them properly, they are going to end up completely trashing the side of the road.”

The cleanups, in a partnership with the Guam Mayors’ Council and the Island Beautification Task Force, involve picking up trash and appliances from the roadside and jungle and separating recyclable litter.

The invitation to assist the G3 Conservation Corps follows another by the Islandwide Beautification Task Force for two upcoming events commemorating Liberation Day. These events include a cleanup at a Dededo park and a tree-planting effort at Merizo.

Picking up trash

Since the start of the program, the G3 Conservation Corps has collected more than 40 trash bags of waste along Marine Corps Drive in Mangilao, Tamuning, and Yigo.

The G3 Conservation Corps is a workforce development program launched in June under the Guam Green Growth initiative. The University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability, in cooperation with the governor’s office, is facilitating the program.

The corps will also conduct activities that promote recycling, reforestation, energy efficiency, agriculture and aquaculture – and will be given a chance to hunt down brown tree snakes, according to announcements made at the start of the program.

UOG hired 12 people for the corps to lead volunteers in island beautification cleanups for five months, according to a previous press release from UOG. The members of the corps receive a $1,300 bi-weekly stipend. The funding for the positions come from the subsidy given to G3 from the Recycling Revolving Fund in the current year’s budget law.

Questions sent to UOG regarding the working hours of the newly created crew thus far weren't responded to as of press time Saturday.