The Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps is currently on a search for 12 new members to join the upcoming third group for its five-month workforce development program.

Group members will be introduced to weekly modules that will help them become exposed to the emerging green economy, with a focus on endangered species preservation, invasive species removal, renewable energy, agriculture, aquaculture and more, the University of Guam announced in a press release.

Austin Shelton, the director of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant, expressed his pride in the upcoming cohort plan.

“We are excited to begin the third season of the G3 Conservation Corps,” Shelton stated. “This program is preparing our people to enter the growing field of green jobs and help create a sustainable future for our island at the same time.”

Program coordinator Phillip Cruz of the conservation corps explained how the new members will learn the disciplines and get accustomed to the new work areas.

“G3CC members will literally get their hands dirty, and their feet wet, with the various activities in conservation and sustainability across the island,” said Cruz. “Experts will mentor the cohort each week, giving them hands-on experience in the various fields.”

Corps members can earn 10 continuing education units from Guam’s Global Learning and Engagement program at UOG for every ten hours worked - up to 80 for the five-month program - in addition to the professional development opportunities. Cruz added that 10 of the 12 available positions are for conservation corps leaders who will receive a "biweekly stipend of $1,300, and two are for conservation corps supervisors who will receive a biweekly stipend of $1,500."