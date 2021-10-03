GACS targets learning loss with after-school programs

Though Guahan Academy Charter School students seem to be faring better this year compared to the last two years with online instruction, school officials are planning a robust after-school program to help ensure students are learning as needed.

GACS is one of the few schools that have continued with online learning. School Administrator Judith Won Pat said she is being cautious in deciding when the school’s 746 students will return to in-person instruction.

Local schools have spent much of the last two school years online after the SARS-CoV-2 landed in Guam in March 2020. The disruptions in education seen over the pandemic and the rocky start to the school year has GACS officials worried about student learning loss.

“Absolutely there’s a real concern for us because, when we first did it (distance learning), it was new to everyone the children and teachers and we needed to train everyone. We used one week to train the students and the parents,” Won Pat said.

She noted that the online program does have challenges.

“With elementary children, we know how hard it is for them to go online," she said, adding parents have shared their challenges. "They have to stay all day basically ... especially the kindergarteners and first-graders."

Being familiar with the technology allows the students to be more comfortable navigating the online platforms, Won Pat said.

“You can explore, examine and do a lot of things so we are hoping that was the case after the first year,” Won Pat said.

Students have been on distance learning since the governor suspended in-person instruction at all compulsory-aged schools on island on Aug. 30.

Many schools have resumed in-person instruction since Sept. 20. GACS was one of a few schools that decided to wait. GACS plans to keep students learning from home until the end of the first quarter.

GACS students are adjusting well to the distance learning program, Won Pat said.

"When I went around observing and talking to teachers and teacher assistants, they said, 'it’s interesting' because the kids are more experienced now and are more responsive," she said.

After-school learning

Under the distance learning program, GACS student receive four days of weekly online instruction, while Fridays were reserved for hard copy student distribution. The is the same plan GACS followed last school year.

“Because of the learning loss, we decided to participate in the summer program for our children and we focused on reading and math – two very important subjects,” Won Pat said.

The summer program was a breath of fresh air for GACS students, who aside from the first few weeks of this school year in the classroom, have been learning from home.

To address learning loss moving forward, GACS will use American Rescue Plan funding to offer a robust after-school program to all students.

“To be able to tutor some of our children and provide other enrichment courses for them,” Won Pat said.

In addition to the after-school program, Won Pat said, they are waiting for the green light to be able to order books to set up mini libraries in classrooms.

“Lastly, we want to give children a book a week at least for the primary grades and as the get older thicker books for free,” Won Pat said.

Students will be asked to read the books and write a report on their new books. Won Pat said this would help students in different ways.

“The most important thing we want to focus on are critical thinking skills, reading comprehension and then they get to keep the books at home and it becomes their own library at home that maybe they never had, some have never had a single book,” Won Pat said.

Transportation

GACS is hopeful that more GACS students avail of the after-school programs this school year as they are trying to secure transportation for program participants.

GACS is exploring three options for student transportation: Guam Mass Transit Authority, Department of Public Works or contracting a private bus touring agency. The efforts, however, have hit a road bump. Both the mass transit and DPW have said they are unable to transport the students, she said.

Mass transit is currently short on the buses needed to help the school, she said. They are in the process of procuring additional buses, which could change their ability later, she said. She remains hopeful that DPW or a private bus company can accommodate their request.

GACS is willing to pay the bus fare, as they have done previously with DPW and even private tour bus companies in prior years during fields trips beyond school transportation hours.

“We will pay for the overtime for these bus drivers, so we are hoping that we could still do it, but I don’t know yet," she said. "Our last option is to go to the tourist bus companies and, possibly, contracting them."