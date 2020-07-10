Guahan Academy Charter School staffers had to be tested after a fellow employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Academic Officer Judith Won Pat said the teacher was only in two areas of the school – a classroom and an office, which have been restricted – and wore a mask while on campus, per the school's policy.

Additionally, Won Pat said, with the school on summer break and without a summer program there are no students and minimal staffing on campus. She said their teachers are cleaning and prepping their rooms for the new school year.

“Really it’s just the 12-month employees that's the office staff … and the custodians who are on campus,” she said.

Won Pat said they’re working with Department of Public Health and Social Services as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials to ensure all safety protocols are followed.

“We’ve also established our own protocols, so anyone coming to the office for registration, for example, they have to get their temperature checked … there’s a no mask no entry rule, and we have hand sanitizers on counters,” she said.

Waiting for a call?

Individuals who went to a DPHSS community-based testing site and were swabbed for COVID-19 will receive a phone call from one of the public health medical staff with their test results, DPHSS stated, through the Joint Information Center.

"Please answer the call," the information center stated.

Calls are prioritized to those who tested positive for COVID-19. DPHSS cannot leave test results on a voicemail or answering machine, the center added.

Those who test negative will also receive a phone call.

If you have not heard back from Public Health after three days, DPHSS said people can call the Central Public Health Center at 638-4513 or 311, option 1 (DPHSS Medical Triage) for your test results. For a copy of test results, call 638-4513.