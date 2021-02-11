Gagan pleads not guilty in fatal shooting

Larry James Pangelinan Gagan, 37, denied allegations filed against him in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Jerrick Unchangco in Dededo last month.

Gagan, who was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Each charge includes a special allegation of possession of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. The public school aide, through his defense attorney Samuel Teker, pleaded not guilty.

He was also indicted on charges of possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, and possession/ownership of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

Gagan waived his right to a speedy trial and is scheduled to be back in court at a later date.

Dededo shooting

Through the course of their interviews, police learned the victim and the defendants were close friends, according to the prosecution in court documents. About a year earlier, the victim had become homeless and asked the defendant for a place to live.

Gagan allowed Unchangco to park his vehicle in front of the defendant's family property in Dededo where he could sleep and use the facilities in the home and join them for meals, court papers state.

On Jan. 24, witnesses told police, Unchangco began arguing with others at the home and started to fight a man who had been visiting the residence.

During the argument, Gagan allegedly appeared from behind and shot Unchangco once in the back before fleeing the scene.

Unchangco was found on a bed inside Gagan's Dededo home along Ysengsong Road with a single gunshot wound to his back, documents state.