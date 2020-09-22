GAIN: $2K reward for information leading to arrest of dog 'killer'

A dog was found dead Monday afternoon in Talofofo, according to a news release from Guam Animals In Need. It's believed the dog drowned after being tied to a heavy rock and thrown off a bridge.

GAIN issued a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the "killer."

Based on preliminary pictures taken at the scene of the crime, veterinarians contacted by GAIN estimate the drowning occurred sometime between Sept. 14 and Sept. 19, according to the release.

“We don’t know when exactly this happened," said Cyrus Luhr, GAIN board president. "But if it was near low tide, the dog may have struggled to keep its head above water. I pray they didn’t suffer long."

The body of the dog was spotted by a local resident running along Route 4 in Talofofo at 3 p.m. on Sunday, the press release states. Halfway across the bridge, located near Jeff’s Pirates Cove in Ipan, Talofofo, the resident noticed a strange object floating on the ocean-facing side of the bridge. When he stopped to inspect what it was, he realized it was a dog with a rope tied to its neck. On the other end of the rope was a rock.

“I saw the body because it was low tide,” said the runner, who wished to remain anonymous. He and his wife called 911 to report the incident, and the Guam Police Department responded to begin an investigation.

“This is such a horrific, vile and cruel thing to do to such an innocent animal,” said the woman. “We just don’t feel safe knowing someone who could do such revolting actions is out there in our neighborhoods. It’s sickening and worrisome. My heart hurts so bad knowing what torture that poor pet had to endure up until the end,” she added.

Jeff Pleadwell, owner of Jeff's Pirates Cove, said this was the first incident he's seen in a few years. He said he's found dogs, pigs and deer in the Togcha River, with most showing signs of an intentional killing.

“Did the dog trust the person walking them to the edge of the bridge? At what point did they realize something was wrong? I can’t imagine the pain and terror this dog experienced in its final moments," Luhr said.

GAIN is urgently requesting that the Guam Police Department bring the dog’s body to the animal shelter so it can be frozen and examined by the proper medical authorities to find more information, including scanning for a microchip.

“We made the request and are awaiting word from GPD on the location of the body,” Luhr said.

GAIN reminds the public that it is a felony to cruelly kill pets.

“If someone no longer wants their pet, please don’t kill them. You can bring any unwanted pets to GAIN and we’ll take them in for free,” Luhr said. “We are struggling with COVID-19 impacts, so we may need to schedule non-emergency intakes, but we will always work with you to find a positive solution. Animal abuse and killing is never the answer."

GAIN continues to advocate for Bill 185-35, also known as the PAWS Act or Pugua's Law, which is currently being reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General. Once adopted, the measure would modernize animal cruelty laws on Guam.

GAIN is also awaiting word regarding the investigation into another animal cruelty case – Walter, a neighborhood dog in Yigo, was found with life-threatening wounds and had to be euthanized.