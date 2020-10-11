A man broke into Guam Animals In Need’s Yigo office at 1 a.m. on Saturday, stealing cash and animal shelter equipment worth $1,000.

GAIN is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Based on information provided by the Guam Police Department, vehicles were parked at the GAIN parking lot following complaints of drag racing Friday night. These vehicles were present at the same time the thief broke into the shelter. Among the vehicles caught on camera were two dark-colored low-rider trucks, a new white SUV, and an older dark sedan.

The thief also was caught on camera, and GAIN is sharing photos and video in an effort to identify him. He is a heavyset adult male of average height with a beard.

"If you know someone who was drag racing in Yigo Friday night and into Saturday morning, please show them this photo. They can collect the $1,000 reward while remaining anonymous to the public," said Cyrus Luhr, GAIN board president. An anonymous donor is providing the reward.

Among the items stolen was a microchip scanner used by the animal shelter to reunite lost pets with their owners.

"This really hurts us. With the pandemic, we're already struggling to handle an increase in cases with fewer resources," Luhr said. GAIN notes that, thankfully, no animals were injured during the burglary.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.